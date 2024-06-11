Matthew Thompson charges towards the goal, showcasing his skill in Hotshots Central Men’s Reserves triumphant match against Napier Tech. Photo / June Benefield

Matthew Thompson charges towards the goal, showcasing his skill in Hotshots Central Men’s Reserves triumphant match against Napier Tech. Photo / June Benefield

The Central Hockey Club has showcased an exciting weekend of hockey filled with tenacity, skill, and dramatic turnarounds.

The Henry’s Family Pies women’s team faced off against the seasoned HB Masters Team in Napier. The HB Masters’ experience and cunning were evident as they quickly scored three goals. However, the Central women soon settled into their game, maintaining possession and creating numerous attacking opportunities. Although their efforts didn’t translate into goals this time, the team’s increasing confidence and cohesive play suggest a victory is just around the corner.

The final score was 4-0 to HB Masters, but Central’s spirited performance promises exciting outcomes in future matches.

In a thrilling match that concluded the first round-robin competition, the Hotshots Central Reserve Men clashed with a formidable Napier Tech team. The first quarter saw Central down 1-0, but their determination shone through as they equalised and took the lead with two goals by halftime. The third and fourth quarters were a spectacle of skill and strategy, with Matthew Thompson securing a hat trick and contributions from Andrew Jukes and Tommi Greaves-Seeds.

Central secured a resounding 5-2 victory, with Thompson earning Player of the Day honours for his exceptional performance.

The Unichem Prem Women’s team faced a challenging opponent in the young and energetic Bay Evergreens. Central entered the game with a positive attitude and delivered one of their best opening quarters, keeping Bay on the back foot. Despite the back-and-forth nature of the game, Central’s defence, particularly Neeve Smith’s crucial blocks, held strong. Although the match ended in a 0-0 draw, the team’s composure and relentless effort were commendable.

Tuta Hongara (Toots) skilfully clears the defensive circle, maintaining possession and control for Hotshots Central Men’s Reserves. Photo / June Benefield

Rebecca Pauling’s determination and captain Laura Thornhill’s leadership earned special mentions, highlighting the team’s promising potential.

The Higgins Central Prem Men encountered a tough battle against City United. An early goal gave Central the lead, but an injury to key defender Ethan Harper posed a challenge. Fortunately, Sam Wilson from the Hotshots Central Men’s Reserves stepped in, helping to maintain the team’s defensive integrity. The match saw a series of dramatic moments, with City United equalising twice. Goals from David Down and George Smith kept Central competitive, but City United’s last-minute equaliser resulted in a 3-3 draw.

Stand-in goalkeeper Hamish Carter displayed remarkable composure, earning Player of the Day for his crucial saves under pressure.

The weekend highlighted Central Hockey Club’s determination and unity across all divisions, providing them with valuable experiences and lessons for future matches. This has paved the way for a thrilling Club Day in Waipukurau on June 22.







