New York is the city that never sleeps, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas and Central Hawke’s Bay is coming to the table with CHB Proud - Mana Tamatea.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is kicking off a community-driven campaign - Central Hawke’s Bay Proud or Mana Tamatea, which includes selling T-shirts bearing the proud message at local business Personaliseit.

CHB Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand says, “Mana Tamatea translates as ‘empowering Central Hawke’s Bay’ and that’s what we’re all about in Tamatea.

“The opportunity to build on the energy from our popular annual Clean-Up Week event was too good to miss. We thought we’d capture the spirit and get a fund going so people can have their own events year-round.”