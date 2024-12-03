Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Wear your pride for Central Hawke’s Bay on your sleeve

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is kicking off a community-driven campaign - Central Hawke’s Bay Proud, or Mana Tamatea.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is kicking off a community-driven campaign - Central Hawke’s Bay Proud, or Mana Tamatea.

New York is the city that never sleeps, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas and Central Hawke’s Bay is coming to the table with CHB Proud - Mana Tamatea.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is kicking off a community-driven campaign - Central Hawke’s Bay Proud or Mana Tamatea, which includes selling T-shirts bearing the proud message at local business Personaliseit.

CHB Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand says, “Mana Tamatea translates as ‘empowering Central Hawke’s Bay’ and that’s what we’re all about in Tamatea.

“The opportunity to build on the energy from our popular annual Clean-Up Week event was too good to miss. We thought we’d capture the spirit and get a fund going so people can have their own events year-round.”

A small contribution from each T-shirt sale will go back to a fund for community pride initiatives.
A small contribution from each T-shirt sale will go back to a fund for community pride initiatives.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A small contribution from each T-shirt sale will go back to a fund for community pride initiatives.

“These unique T-shirts are more than a piece of clothing – they’re a badge of honour for those who call Tamatea - Central Hawke’s Bay home,” Annand said.

“This is what Santa stockings are made for - presents that pull at your heartstrings.

“Our hope is that social media is flooded with snaps of people wearing their T-shirts and being proud of their connection to Central Hawke’s Bay, all over the globe.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It keeps our pride in this great little place alive no matter how far we roam.”

CHB Proud - Mana Tamatea T-shirts are on sale now online through PersonaliseIt and come in blue, white, green, black and pink.

Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail