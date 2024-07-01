Waipukurau Little Theatre presents Keeping up Appearances

The cast of the Waipukurau Little Theatre’s Keeping up Appearances, ready for opening night.

Welcome to the wonderful world of Hyacinth Bucket (pronounced Bookay, if you will) and her unusual family and “friends”.

The action is centred around a church hall where social climber Hyacinth is showing her new painting Willows by Moonlight at the local art exhibition.

At the same time and in the same venue her long-suffering neighbour Emmet is directing a play for the local amateur dramatic company and will go to extreme lengths to keep Hyacinth out of the play. When Hyacinth hears that the part of Lady Malvern is yet to be cast, nothing will stop her from taking this role.

Most of the well-known characters of the much-loved 90s TV series appear in the play, together with two new ones; Milly, a computer geek who catches the roaming eye of Rose, and Mrs Debden, the formidable chair of the local charity committee.

The TV series ran over five seasons from 1990 to 1995 and was a huge hit with its hilarious and eccentric characters and repeats are still aired on TV to this day.