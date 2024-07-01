Advertisement
Waipukurau Little Theatre presents Keeping up Appearances

3 mins to read
The cast of the Waipukurau Little Theatre’s Keeping up Appearances, ready for opening night.

Welcome to the wonderful world of Hyacinth Bucket (pronounced Bookay, if you will) and her unusual family and “friends”.

The action is centred around a church hall where social climber Hyacinth is showing her new painting Willows by Moonlight at the local art exhibition.

At the same time and in the same venue her long-suffering neighbour Emmet is directing a play for the local amateur dramatic company and will go to extreme lengths to keep Hyacinth out of the play. When Hyacinth hears that the part of Lady Malvern is yet to be cast, nothing will stop her from taking this role.

Most of the well-known characters of the much-loved 90s TV series appear in the play, together with two new ones; Milly, a computer geek who catches the roaming eye of Rose, and Mrs Debden, the formidable chair of the local charity committee.

The TV series ran over five seasons from 1990 to 1995 and was a huge hit with its hilarious and eccentric characters and repeats are still aired on TV to this day.

For her portrayal of Hyacinth Bucket, Patricia Routledge won a British Comedy Award in 1991. She was later nominated for two BAFTA TV Awards in 1992 and 1993.

Treat yourself to a finger buffet at the Waipukurau Little Theatre’s production of Keeping up Appearances.
Under the direction of CHB theatre stalwart Helen Griffin - behind the lights this time, her second time directing - and running from July 18 to 27, this hilarious production written for stage by the original TV series writer Roy Clarke is sure to bring back fond memories of exclusive candlelight suppers, Royal Doulton china with “the hand-painted periwinkles” and “The Bucket residence - the lady of the house speaking ...”

This is a family comedy, at the Waipukurau Little Theatre’s cosy premises on Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau, with an experienced and talented cast including Megan Adie, Hilary Blamires, Rob Blamires, Edward Carleton-Holmes, Kate D’Ath, Andrew Laird, Kirsten Selfe, Claire Smith and Tim Stevens.

Get your tickets early and don’t miss your chance to enjoy the intimacy and immediacy of quality live theatre, right here in your own community.

Keeping up Appearances opens on Thursday, July 18.

Ticket information

Senior / student: $30.75 ($30 + $0.75 fees)

Adult: $35.88 ($35 + $0.88 fees)

Finger buffet for two: $25

Dates:

Thursday, July 18, 7.30pm-9.30pm

Friday, July 19, 7.30pm-9.30pm Sold Out

Saturday, July 20, 7.30pm-9.30pm

Sunday, July 21, 2.30pm-4.30pm Sold Out

Tuesday, July 23, 7.30pm-9.30pm

Wednesday, July 24, 7.30pm-9.30pm

Thursday, July 25, 7.30pm-9.30pm

Friday, July 26, 7.30pm- 9.30pm

Saturday, July 27, 7.30pm-9.30pm

