CHB District Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand, Waipawa Primary School principal Paul Jamieson and pupils cutting the ribbon to reopen Harker St in Waipawa.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council has reopened Harker St — a connection to State Highway 2 for the Waipawa community — after it was destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand said, “Our Waipawa community made it very clear that the reopening of this road was a priority.

“It’s awesome to see Harker St open again, which we were able to make happen with external funding, ticking off another vital piece of work from the recovery plan,” Kelly said.

The street had been closed since the cyclone hit in February last year. Funding for the repairs was the major barrier to completing the repairs, with the finishing touches done on Monday morning.

The rail overbridge and steel structure that protects the bridge were extensively damaged in the cyclone, with the repair of the road and the bridge protection work being funded through the Government’s Better Off Funding.