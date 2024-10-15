“It was very busy, but the only hiccups were a few traffic jams and a bit of sunburn,” says organiser Mark Drake.

“It was a very cool day.”

These three were waiting to pelt hapless victims with wet sponges at the Sponge Throw.

A record 90 stalls packed out Nellie Jull Park and Islington Drive, with hundreds of festival-goers strolling the spaces that included shady trees, flowering cherry trees, and encompassed the town’s large playground.

Buskers abounded, including CHB’s award-winning saxophone player, Gabriel Rodriguez, and there were food trucks galore to keep the crowds refuelled.

Shoppers view the Corporate Ducks as they line up before the Duck Race.

“There were queues for the food trucks, with some so busy they ran out of ingredients,” says Mark. “Normally the festival winds up after the duck race, but a big crowd walked to the river to cheer on their ducks, then came back and kept the stalls pumping.

“All the stallholders I spoke to had a great day, they all want to come back and some have already asked to book a spot for next year.”

Brave Sponge Throw victims from the Waipawa Volunteer Fire Brigade brace for a pelting.

Next year will be Duck Day’s 30th anniversary and Mark and the crew are planning an extended course for the duck race, and even more stalls.

“I can see space for maybe 20 more, down the main street,” Mark says. There are also a few surprises planned.

The organisers thank Downer, Higgins, Green by Nature, Veolia, CHB District Council’s Community Pride and Vibrancy Fund, CHB Mail, Central FM, all the businesses that supplied prizes and purchased corporate ducks, the organising committee, helpers and the community.

The shady trees around Nellie Jull Park add to the relaxed ambience of the day.

Results:

Corporate Duck Race: 1st; MHS ($100 NW voucher from PGG Wrightson Real Estate, Megan Dallimore), runners up; Rotowai Farm, Rubylicious, Hair and Beauty Gallery, Britten Housemovers.

Corporate Duck People’s Choice Award: (BM Accounting Prize Pack) Tanisha Webb.

Limited Edition Duck: Fiona S.

Numbered Duck Race: 1st 1140 Murphys, 2nd 1253 Elise, 3rd 1341 Johnny D, Last 1847 Willa M.

Lucky number prizewinners have been notified.

Mitre 10 Sponge Throw: Sue Plummer.



























