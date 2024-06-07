Waipawa M&D is putting the finishing touches to its next production - Little Shop of Horrors. Photo / Finn Kennedy

The Waipawa M&D team are gearing up to welcome audiences back into the CHB Municipal Theatre, to their first major musical since Mamma Mia! in 2019.

With the classic Little Shop of Horrors almost ready for opening night, the team are putting the final touches to the hilarious, sing-along production- one of the most successful musicals of all time, right here in Central Hawke’s Bay.

For those not familiar with the show: boy meets girl, girl doesn’t recognise his adoration, boy acquires a blood-thirsty plant, some accidental feeding of the plant occurs …and you will have to come to see the show to find out what else happens.

The music was written in a very 1960s style: doo-wop meets rock’n’roll, meets early Motown - the perfect combination of foot-tapping entertainment, all delivered by some M&D favourites, with a sprinkling of new faces.

A Waipawa M&D insider has peeked into rehearsals and says: “You will certainly recognise several of the musical numbers, and once you have seen the set and heard the cast, you will be captivated and swept away into a world of theatre excellence.

“This production is a feel-good, entertaining night out. The cast are vocally incredible, the set and costumes are visually stunning.

“The two directors, LJ Easter and Alex Walker, have teased incredible performances from all of the cast, and the Waipawa M&D orchestra is sounding second to none.

“Waipawa M&D have a long-time history of providing their local audiences with spectacular productions, and this one is right up there with some of their best productions.”

Waipawa M&D’s production of Little Shop of Horrors features a cast of Elijah Graham, Mahinārangi Lawrence, Danny Priestley, Shaun Newell, Jon Fletcher, Soleil Fletcher, Keshia Fletcher, Victoria Logan and Dean Alsop.

Tickets are available from Eventfinda, https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/little-shop-of-horrors/waipawa