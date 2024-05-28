David and Kiri Kirk accepted the Central Hawke’s Bay Sportsperson of the Year Award on behalf of son Lachie. Photo / Jackie Lowry

For the second consecutive year, Lachie Kirk was announced as the Central Hawke’s Bay Sportsperson of the Year at the celebration event last Saturday.

The 2024 Central Hawke’s Bay Sport and Recreation Awards were held at the CHB Municipal Theatre in front of 165 people on Saturday evening.

Following a difficult year for the region post Cyclone Gabrielle, the awards were an opportunity for the sport and recreation sector to come together and celebrate success from across the district over the past 12 months.

Sport Hawke’s Bay chief executive Ryan Hambleton and Central Hawke’s Bay District Mayor Alex Walker both acknowledged the community for its ongoing support and commitment, recognising those who were making a difference throughout the didtrict.

Walker also highlighted the high calibre of young or emerging athletes being recognised on the night, and who are achieving at the highest level in their chosen sport.

Fiona Bourke was inducted into the Brebner Print Hall of Fame. Fiona’s family accepted the award on her behalf. Photo / Jackie Lowry

Five athletes were recognised as finalists for the New World Waipukurau Emerging Athlete, and six athletes for the Caltex Waipukurau Junior Sportsperson. These awards were claimed by brother-sister gym sports duo Caitlin and Lachie Kirk.

Rachel Gunson, CHB community adviser at Sport Hawke’s Bay, said, “The awards play an important role in celebrating our district and this year it was extra special to bring everyone together and reflect on what has been a difficult year for so many.

“Cyclone Gabrielle had a major impact, but, as is evident tonight, these communities have shown resilience and a can-do attitude to push through and be successful on so many levels”.

Unable to attend on the evening due to university commitments, Lachie Kirk was represented by his parents who accepted the Caltex Waipukurau Junior Sportsperson and the Central Hawke’s Bay Supreme Sportsperson awards on his behalf.

The evening started with an award recognising cyclist Jo Baker. The Inspirational Athlete Award recognised Baker’s recovery from a life-threatening traumatic brain injury, having crashed her bike during a race. She had also broken 14 bones from her pelvis to her head. Through a painstaking recovery, Baker went on to compete at the World Age Group Triathlon Championships in Spain.

Former Central Hawke’s Bay College and The Terrace student Fiona Bourke was inducted into the Brebner Print Hall of Fame. Fiona’s parents accepted the award on her behalf because she was unable to attend.

Within two years of starting as an 18-year-old novice in 2008, Fiona was part of the NZ U23 Women’s 8, winning a silver medal in Belarus in 2010. She was then selected into the NZ Elite team to compete in the 2010 World Rowing Championships held at Lake Karāpiro.

Rowing in the women’s quadruple scull the following year at the 2011 World Cup regattas, Fiona secured two third-place finishes before qualifying for the 2012 London Olympics with another bronze medal finish in Slovenia at the World Championships. Unfortunately, during the Olympics in London, a broken oar in the repechage had the quad miss the A final, but win the B final securing seventh place.

The Forsyth Barr Community Initiative Award went to Claire Wilson and her team who deliver the Winter Olympics event — a community fundraising grassroots showjumping event held annually in CHB.

The money raised by the Winter Olympics event over the past 17 years has supported schools, non-profit organisations and charities.

Joel Hintz, Central Rugby and Sport prop, was named the DAC Legal Senior Sportsperson of the Year. Photo / Jackie Lowry

Joel Hintz, the Central Rugby and Sport prop, was named the DAC Legal Senior Sportsperson of the Year. Hintz has been a stalwart for the CHB Premier team for the past five years. Alongside his club commitments, he is a regular for the Hawke’s Bay Magpies and cemented a starting spot for the season with the Magpies, making it to the finals just falling short 19-22 to Taranaki. Hintz was offered a contract to play in the US for the New England Freejacks, going on to win the major league rugby competition.

New World Waipukurau Emerging Athlete Cailin Kirk with parents David and Kiri. Photo / Jackie Lowry

Ryan Hambleton, chief executive of Sport Hawke’s Bay, said, “These awards are special to not only the region, but the whole team at Sport Hawke’s Bay.

“From the opening award to Jo, to recognising the Winter Olympics event and celebrating the achievements of Lachie Kirk, the CHB community should be proud of what is achieved here.”

The Central Hawke’s Bay Sport and Recreation Awards are presented by Sport Hawke’s Bay supported by CHB District Council.

Winners:

Sport Hawke’s Bay Inspirational Athlete Award – Jo Baker, triathlon

Findex Volunteer of the Year – Nick White, Central Rugby

Forsyth Barr Community Initiative – Winter Olympics, showjumping

Ruahine Motors Community Coach of the Year – Alonso Fernandez, CHB Swim Club

LMS Insure Service to Sport – Tony Mackie, Central Rugby

New World Waipukurau Emerging Athlete – Cailin Kirk, athletics and gym sports

Brebner Print Hall of Fame – Fiona Bourke, rowing

Aqua Management Club of the Year – CHB Swim Club

Plus Rehab Team of the Year – Ongaonga Golf Club

Caltex Waipukurau Junior Sportsperson – Lachie Kirk, gym sport

DAC Legal Senior Sportsperson – Joel Hintz, rugby union

Central Hawke’s Bay Senior Sportsperson of the Year – Lachie Kirk, gym sport



