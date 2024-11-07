By Holly Ormond, Tukituki Land Care
Last year, Tukituki Land Care (TLC), a farmer-led catchment collective, awarded demonstration grants to several Tukituki sub-catchments.
The Papanui catchment chose to focus its grant on education, organising a series of field trips to help students connect with their land and waterways. This week, the final tour concluded with students from Ōtāne taking part in a hands-on learning experience that explored local history, natural events and environmental science.
Across four tours, students from Pukehou School and Ōtāne School spent a full day exploring their catchment. Activities included paddling in the river, testing water clarity, searching for macroinvertebrates and running fun experiments such as floating apples downstream to measure the current.