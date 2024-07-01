Advertisement
Thrills, skills, and close calls: Central Hockey Club’s Club Day shines

CHB Mail
By June Benefield
3 mins to read
George Smith in the match between Higgins Prem Men and Bay Independent 2 during Club Day. Photo / June Benefield

By June Benefield

A little over a week has passed and the Central Hockey Club is still buzzing about its outstanding Club Day, a spectacular event that showcased the skill and spirit of the teams and their supporters.

The day kicked off with Henry’s Family Pies hosting a home game against the formidable Bay Evergreens. The high anticipation and the pre-game pep talk in the changing rooms set the tone for an exhilarating match.

The Central ladies hit the turf with determination, keeping Bay to a narrow 1-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Despite Bay Evergreens upping their game, Central’s defence and counterattacks were commendable. The match ended with a 5-0 victory for Bay Independent, but the Central team left the field with smiles, grateful for the incredible support from the home crowd.

Next was a much-anticipated clash between the Unichem Prem Women and the top-of-the-table Napier Tech White. The fast-paced game saw Central dominating possession, a testament to their growth and teamwork. Despite Tech’s strong attack, Central’s defence held firm, with several near goals thwarted by Tech’s skilled goalie. The match ended in a close 3-0 loss for Central, but the team’s spirits remained high, fuelled by their impressive performance and the enthusiastic home support.

The Hotshots Central Reserve Men faced Bay Independent 3 in their first match after the division split. The game started strong for Central with robust defence, but Bay 3 managed to break through, opening the scoring with a well-executed play. Despite several strong chances, Central couldn’t convert, leading to a Player of the Day award for the ball itself, humorously noted for causing two injuries within five minutes. Special recognition went to Ross for his tremendous goalkeeping efforts and his endurance in playing back-to-back games.

Hayden Le Compte and David Tomlinson reunite to umpire the Higgins Men’s Prem Match during Club Day. Photo / June Benefield
A nostalgic highlight of the day was the reunion of two local umpiring legends, David Tomlinson and Hayden Le Compte, orchestrated by club stalwart Stu Ashby. The duo, using headsets for communication, seemed to share more banter than hockey chat, much to the amusement of the crowd.

The Higgins Prem Men concluded the day with a tough match against Bay Independent 2. George Smith’s opening goal brought early optimism, but Bay Independent’s relentless play resulted in a 6-2 win. The match, though challenging, was thrilling for spectators, who cheered passionately from the sidelines.

Central Hockey Club extends heartfelt thanks to all players, officials, supporters, and even the weather gods for a brilliant Club Day. The event not only highlighted the competitive spirit of the teams but also reinforced the strong sense of community within the club.


