George Smith in the match between Higgins Prem Men and Bay Independent 2 during Club Day. Photo / June Benefield

By June Benefield

A little over a week has passed and the Central Hockey Club is still buzzing about its outstanding Club Day, a spectacular event that showcased the skill and spirit of the teams and their supporters.

The day kicked off with Henry’s Family Pies hosting a home game against the formidable Bay Evergreens. The high anticipation and the pre-game pep talk in the changing rooms set the tone for an exhilarating match.

The Central ladies hit the turf with determination, keeping Bay to a narrow 1-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Despite Bay Evergreens upping their game, Central’s defence and counterattacks were commendable. The match ended with a 5-0 victory for Bay Independent, but the Central team left the field with smiles, grateful for the incredible support from the home crowd.

Next was a much-anticipated clash between the Unichem Prem Women and the top-of-the-table Napier Tech White. The fast-paced game saw Central dominating possession, a testament to their growth and teamwork. Despite Tech’s strong attack, Central’s defence held firm, with several near goals thwarted by Tech’s skilled goalie. The match ended in a close 3-0 loss for Central, but the team’s spirits remained high, fuelled by their impressive performance and the enthusiastic home support.