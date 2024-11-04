14-10-24 1st B Fuller, D Conibear 2 wins +23

R/U W Chittick, M Kenderdine 2 wins +3

21-10-24 1st P White, J Cooper 2 wins +8

R/U B Rowley M Franklin 2 wins +7

28-10-24 Mitre 10 Triples Tournament

1st D Beveridge, W Menzies, K Symonds 4 wins Waipukurau Team

2nd A Forrest, W Jackson, L Watson 3 wins 1 draw Pōrangahau Team

3rd D Brun, S Coppinger, H Welsh 3 wins 1 loss Waipukurau Team

Waipukurau Golf Club:

On Saturday, November 2 the Waipukurau Golf Club played the men’s Shootout Final.

Nineteen players who had qualified for the final teed off No 1 at 8.30am and after the player with the worst score on each hole was knocked out the final two players headed down the 18th hole at 3.30pm.

After a putt out on the 18th green to break a dead heat, Rod Cameron prevailed over Lyn Nelson to win the Steve Wyn-Harris Shootout Salver.

Top placings were : 1st Rod Cameron, 2nd Lyn Nelson, 3rd Tom Winlove, 4th Alastair Ormond, 5th Andy Patterson, 6th Blair Pearson, 7th Roy Fraser, 8th Tom Nieuwburg, 9th Richard Tippett, 10th Ross McLachlan.

On Saturday, October 26 the Waipukurau Golf Club played a stableford round.

The jackpot was on No 12 and was struck by Raj Selvaraj who won 5 balls.

Approaches: LMS Insure No 9 not struck, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 Bert Pomana, 2Stor No 12 Brian Rose, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 Bryan Leith.

Competition: 1st Ross McLachlan 40 points, 2nd Brian Rose 39 points, 3rd Bryan Leith 38 points, 4th Raj Selvaraj 36 points, 5th Tom Nieuwburg 36 points, 6th Bert Pomana 35 points, 7th Gabe Severinsen 30 points.

The best gross score of the day was 81 shot by Bert Pomana.