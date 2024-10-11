Daisy is a sweet, 9-month-old female Labrador retriever cross looking for her forever home.

This playful pup is full of energy and loves to explore. She’s amazing with kids and other dogs, making her the perfect companion for an active family.

Daisy enjoys playtime, especially games of fetch and long walks. She’s eager to learn and would thrive in a home that can provide her with love, training and plenty of adventures.

If you’re ready to welcome a loving and playful pup into your life, come meet Daisy today.

Coco

Are you ready for a loyal companion who thrives on adventure? Coco is an energetic, playful pup with a heart full of love and a spirit that craves the great outdoors. This beautiful girl is a true farm enthusiast, always eager to explore, chase after birds, and lend a paw with daily chores.

At only 5 months old, Labrador-cross Coco is the perfect age for all your outdoor escapades. She is great with kids and other animals, making her the ideal addition to your family. Whether it’s running through fields, swimming in the pond or snuggling up after a long day, Coco is ready to be your best buddy.

If you have an active lifestyle and a love for the countryside, Coco is waiting to meet you.

To book a meet and greet with one of these fun-loving dogs, go to ruahineanimalrescue.co.nz or phone 020 488 7276.