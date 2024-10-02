Ruahine Animal Rescue: Dogs for adoption

At about 14 months old, male ridgeback cross Dougie is the cuddliest big doofus.
Dougie got off to a sad start in life and was scared of everything and everyone, but he has made tremendous progress and loves people, especially kids. Dougie is neutered, vaccinated, registered and wormed. He gets on very well with other dogs, and plays for hours with his foster brother (a springer spaniel).
Dougie is fully housetrained and sleeps in a crate inside at nights. He knows how to sit, wait, lie down and walks very well on lead. He still requires work on coming when he’s called.