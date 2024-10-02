Ruahine Animal Rescue: Dogs for adoption

At about 14 months old, male ridgeback cross Dougie is the cuddliest big doofus.

Dougie got off to a sad start in life and was scared of everything and everyone, but he has made tremendous progress and loves people, especially kids. Dougie is neutered, vaccinated, registered and wormed. He gets on very well with other dogs, and plays for hours with his foster brother (a springer spaniel).

Dougie is fully housetrained and sleeps in a crate inside at nights. He knows how to sit, wait, lie down and walks very well on lead. He still requires work on coming when he’s called.

Dougie needs a super loving, fit and active person who can give him the life he deserves.

Please open your hearts to cuddly Dougie (His foster mother will cry heaps when he goes).

PEARL

Female American Staffordshire terrier cross Pearl is about eight months old.

Pearl is a bit of a stunner. She is super friendly, loving and affectionate, very keen to please and would make a wonderful family companion.

She sits well, comes on command and is showing great progress on a lead. She is in foster care with cats and is well socialised with other dogs.

Pearl will be adopted fully vaccinated, microchipped, registered and, additionally, she’ll be adopted under a conditional agreement to be desexed, promoting responsible pet ownership.

Can your family give Pearl the fun and cuddles she deserves?

To book a meet and greet with one of these fun-loving dogs go to ruahineanimalrescue.co.nz or phone 020 488 7276.