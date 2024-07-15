It may have been the decade that we tragically lost the “people’s princess” – Diana – but in a small dwelling at 22 Blossom Ave, Coventry, the world was introduced to a social-climbing doyenne by the name of Hyacinth Bucket (Bouquet dear) and television royalty was born.

Keeping Up Appearances ran on the BBC for five seasons and was adapted into a play in 2010, written by the uber-talented Roy Clarke also known for such high-class British fare as the Last of the Summer Wine and Open All Hours.

Waipukurau Little Theatre’s season of this beloved show, beautifully directed by Helen Griffin, is almost sold out before its opening night, and this is no doubt because of the public’s ongoing affection for Keeping Up Appearance’s roster of hilarious characters.

Hyacinth Bucket comes alive with Kirsten Selfe’s spot-on portrayal as the seemingly well-to-do lady of the “candle-lit supper list set”.

Selfe’s perfect accents, demeanour and attire are first-rate and when her character is challenged, her desperate attempt to remain seemly when all around her crumbles is a lesson in controlled chaos. There is much hilarity as she addresses her long-suffering husband Richard off-stage, and her many mobile phone calls received of course in a sing-song voice of entitlement.

So many moments of physical comedy ensue and Selfe’s multiple attempts to keep her identity a secret from Hilary Blamires demure Mrs Debden will have you rolling in the aisles with laughter.

The main plot of the play revolves around Emmet (performed with considerable aplomb by Edward Carleton-Holmes) who is directing a play at the local village hall.

Carleton-Holmes’ composed demeanour is instantly riled by the arrival of Hyacinth auditioning for a role. You will feel his exasperation (and, in an exceptionally funny moment, hear it!) The hilarious friction between the characters is soothed by the calming influence of the delightful Elizabeth played by Megan Adie who is serene in keeping the volcano of emotions around her from overflowing.

Into the fray saunters Rob Blamires as the aimless Onslow who personifies everything his sister-in-law Hyacinth despises.

Rob Blamires’ accent and body language are perfection. His wife Daisy is played by the wonderful Kate D’Ath, and her sweet positive hopeful character is the perfect antidote to Blamires’ laid-back Onslow. There is a scene where these two attempt to enter through the French doors that will definitely have you giggling.

Hyacinth’s youngest sister Rose, played perfectly by Claire Smith, expertly personifies the dollybird character that we all loved from the TV show and her amorous advances are happily received by the play’s newest recruit Milly, enthusiastically played by Andrew Laird. Along with the vicar and Hyacinths’ dear “daddy”, played by Timothy Stevens, their scenes add to the show’s many funny moments.

The staging is all-encompassing and, as an audience member, you will feel enfolded by the action as the actors themselves integrate within the whole theatre space. Helen Griffin’s clever use of entrances is creative and keeps the audience involved in the developing story in a delightful way.

Well done to Waipukurau Little Theatre for bringing such a beloved story to their stage. Grab a ticket if you can, (there are hardly any left) enjoy the bespoke gallery by the Otane Arts and Crafts set up in the foyer as you walk in, the finger food buffet, and you are assured to enjoy a hilarious night out that takes you back to a time that we all so fondly remember.

Keeping up Appearances onstage at Waipukurau Little Theatre from July 18 to 27.

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/keeping-up-appearances/waipukurau