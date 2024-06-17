Terrace School students took the opening spot on the big stage at the Central Hawke’s Bay Matariki celebration. Photo / Rachel Wise

Terrace School students took the opening spot on the big stage at the Central Hawke’s Bay Matariki celebration. Photo / Rachel Wise

As the rain set in last Friday, Central Hawke’s Bay residents were asking one another: “Will the Matariki celebration still be on?”

The resounding answer was yes – Matariki would be celebrated at Russell Park, rain or not.

As it happened, it was more “rain” than “not”, but there were plenty of stars to be seen at the park; from the performers who braved the damp to the volunteers, stallholders and food trucks that sustained the rainy-night audience.

Warm and dry – nothing was keeping these two from enjoying Matariki. Photo / Rachel Wise

There was a small crowd when the event kicked off at 5pm but as dinner time approached, the lure of the music and the food trucks drew in more people, rugged up well and holding umbrellas but keen to be entertained.

A glowing brazier warmed hands and added to the atmosphere. Photo / Rachel Wise

The numbers continued to swell as it came close to 8pm, with the expectation of a huge fireworks display.

No one was disappointed – in fact the fireworks went off just a bit early so that everyone could head home and get dry.

Umbrellas were part of the dress code for this year’s Matariki in Central Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Rachel Wise

Matariki ki Takapau 2024 is CHB’s next chance to celebrate the event, at the Takapau Town Hall from 10am - 2pm on Friday June 28.

Takapau will be treating the public to stalls, an auction and a fashion show which starts at 1pm.

The lineup of food trucks enticed people Russell Park, as Matariki got under way. Photo / Rachel Wise

On Monday, July 1, there will be a dawn ceremony at Pukekaihau Pā in Waipukurau at 6.45am to welcome Matariki rising and in the evening, there will be a lantern ceremony at A’Deane Park, Waipukurau from 6pm, to remember loved ones who have passed on.