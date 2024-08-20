“What my role does is helps our councillors to think outside of the box – not just data researched by someone else. It’s information from someone on the ground who knows their whenua really well,” Amiria says.

She says she rests on the shoulders of her ancestors.

“I’m very in touch with my whakapapa. It breathes and emanates from me. From that whakapapa comes my humility.”

She hopes to cultivate a culture for rangatahi, where leaders are mentoring them and then creating space at the table. “Bring them along with us and then move aside for them. Then we need to manaaki that person.”

Amiria grew up in Central Hawke’s Bay and loves the community, the land and the people.

“I’m Takapau born and bred. I’m very proud of my little town, it’s my playground. I’m a marae kid, all my weekends and holidays were spent at Rakautatahi marae.”

She aims to bring that grounding with her, along with her wealth of experience.

Amiria moved away in the 1990s to study education – she was one of the first kura kaupapa Māori graduates from Massey University’s College of Education – expertise she brought home. She ran te reo courses for adults, moved into working in social services, and has been working as a community connector for Tīhei Tamatea.

“I was connecting whānau to services and services to whānau through the Mā Tamatea, Mō Tamatea, Tīhei Tamatea values. Simply, the Tamatea way.

But she wanted to reignite her passion, so she went back to study social work. Mahi that she believes will enrich lives of people here, in the place she loves.

As the youngest of 13 children the family motto was “all for one and one for all”, which meant to them that they could scrap amongst themselves but as soon as anything happened, they came together as one. Something that she feels is reflected in the district.

“We’re strong and outspoken. Ngāti Kahungunu – we are the lovers of people – we know how to manaaki and be great kaitiaki - we take on the impossible and bring all our passion and all our people together.

“Central Hawke’s Bay is known for that - we are strong and fiercely protective and passionate. We’re all family at the end of the day and when you need people, they are there.”

It’s the attitude of the people and the whenua - awe-inspiring forests and beaches - that keeps her here, serving the community and wanting to make it better for future generations.

“What can’t you love about this district - we are the little place that shines through thick and thin.”

”We’re known for doing things a bit differently and being leaders in our ‘Tamatea way’. I’m looking forward to working together on the issues and opportunities ahead of us”.

The Pou Whirinaki roles replace Kaiārahi Matua Dr Roger Maaka, continuing a long history CHB has of Māori appointments to the council. A second Pou Whirinaki appointment will be confirmed in the coming months.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker says “The council needs the Pou Whirinaki voice at the table, as it builds a resilient district - one that generations to come will benefit from.

”Pou Whirinaki literally means to be a pillar of support, and that is what Amiria will be for the council as it makes decisions.

”We want to be a council that serves all of the community, and that means recognising mana whenua and the knowledge they bring with them, from their own lives but also from their whakapapa.

“This is a slightly new approach from Dr Roger, who retired in 2022, but it is a welcome one. We’re excited to welcome Amiria into her role.”







