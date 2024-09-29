Police said the car came to a stop after crashing in Fergusson St shortly before 4.30pm last Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are seeking witnesses to a fleeing driver incident that began in Central Hawke’s Bay and ended in the heart of Palmerston North some 90 minutes later.

The event started about 3pm last Thursday when a distinctive orange-red Ford Falcon sporting white mags, wide-profile tyres and tinted windows failed to stop for police on State Highway 2 near Te Hauke.

Police units followed the car as it headed through Central Hawke’s Bay and Dannevirke, then towards Palmerston North, watching as it crossed to the wrong side of the road several times and dodged sets of road spikes.

At one point, the vehicle mounted the footpath.