Police seek video of driver who fled through CHB

Police said the car came to a stop after crashing in Fergusson St shortly before 4.30pm last Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are seeking witnesses to a fleeing driver incident that began in Central Hawke’s Bay and ended in the heart of Palmerston North some 90 minutes later.

The event started about 3pm last Thursday when a distinctive orange-red Ford Falcon sporting white mags, wide-profile tyres and tinted windows failed to stop for police on State Highway 2 near Te Hauke.

Police units followed the car as it headed through Central Hawke’s Bay and Dannevirke, then towards Palmerston North, watching as it crossed to the wrong side of the road several times and dodged sets of road spikes.

At one point, the vehicle mounted the footpath.

Road spikes were deployed in Main St as the vehicle approached Palmerston North and the car was successfully stopped.

The car came to a stop after crashing in Fergusson St shortly before 4.30pm.

The driver fled on foot and was found in Ada St by a police dog unit a short time later.

The driving behaviour had put every other road user at risk, and for no good reason, Senior Constable Tim Rowe said.

“Police are speaking with a 19-year-old Hastings man in relation to the incident, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the vehicle’s driving and anyone who recorded video of the incident.”

If you have any information that could help with inquiries, please update police online or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240926/2862.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.


