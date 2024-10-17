Members did a lot of baking for the CHB Federation stall in Waipawa on Duck Day, then helped on the stall.

Chris P welcomed nine people to Otawhao-Takapau WI’s October meeting at St Marks in Takapau.

There was a bit of excitement when the oven caught fire. It was dealt with quickly.

Jenny Schaw attended the meeting to speak about the work Cancer Support CHB does in the community. WI members baked goods for Jenny to give to her clients.

Jenny stayed for lunch.

Members of our Garden Group went to High Tea at the Onga Onga hall and declared themselves “very impressed”. They then went to the Coles factory where Brian Connor showed them around.