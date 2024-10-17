Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Otawhao-Takapau WI October meeting

CHB Mail
Quick Read
Members did a lot of baking for the CHB Federation stall in Waipawa on Duck Day, then helped on the stall.

Members did a lot of baking for the CHB Federation stall in Waipawa on Duck Day, then helped on the stall.

Chris P welcomed nine people to Otawhao-Takapau WI’s October meeting at St Marks in Takapau.

There was a bit of excitement when the oven caught fire. It was dealt with quickly.

Jenny Schaw attended the meeting to speak about the work Cancer Support CHB does in the community. WI members baked goods for Jenny to give to her clients.

Jenny stayed for lunch.

Members of our Garden Group went to High Tea at the Onga Onga hall and declared themselves “very impressed”. They then went to the Coles factory where Brian Connor showed them around.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Members did a lot of baking for the CHB Federation stall in Waipawa on Duck Day, where members helped man the stall.

Competition results:

Small bloom: 1st Mary D, 2nd Hazel K, 3rd Phillipa M.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Large bloom: 1st Mary D, 2nd Hazel K, 3rd Chris P.

Shrub: 1st Hazel K, 2nd Philippa M, 3rd Hazel W.

Baking: 1st Mary D.

Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail