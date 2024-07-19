Volunteer Gaye Campbell with Ruahine Animal Rescue dogs Dougie and Shylo.

Eleven members of the Ōtāwhao-Takapau Women’s Institute gathered at St Mark’s in Takapau on a brisk winter’s day for July’s meeting:

We are planning for our social day in August. We will be having a fashion show with pre-loved garments from op shops. Three of our members will be modelling them. We are inviting members of other WIs to join us.

There will be baby photos of our members to be identified at our social day. We are also having a bottle auction.

It was Lyla K’s birthday and she was given a spray and a birthday card and we sang Happy Birthday to her.

We had two speakers from Ruahine Animal Rescue telling us about the work they do. They are situated in the former SPCA building in Coughlan Rd, Waipukurau. They take care of rescued dogs and cats. The kittens are placed in foster homes until they are ready to be desexed before being adopted. The dogs go to foster homes to be socialised.