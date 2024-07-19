Advertisement
Ōtāwhao-Takapau WI: July report

Volunteer Gaye Campbell with Ruahine Animal Rescue dogs Dougie and Shylo.

Eleven members of the Ōtāwhao-Takapau Women’s Institute gathered at St Mark’s in Takapau on a brisk winter’s day for July’s meeting:

We are planning for our social day in August. We will be having a fashion show with pre-loved garments from op shops. Three of our members will be modelling them. We are inviting members of other WIs to join us.

There will be baby photos of our members to be identified at our social day. We are also having a bottle auction.

It was Lyla K’s birthday and she was given a spray and a birthday card and we sang Happy Birthday to her.

We had two speakers from Ruahine Animal Rescue telling us about the work they do. They are situated in the former SPCA building in Coughlan Rd, Waipukurau. They take care of rescued dogs and cats. The kittens are placed in foster homes until they are ready to be desexed before being adopted. The dogs go to foster homes to be socialised.

We had a stall in the town Hall on Matariki day. We had raffles, baking and lucky dips. We also provided tea and coffee. Such a lovely thing to be part of. The money raised from the lucky dip is being donated to the Takapau Health Centre.

We donated the book, The Curly Cat, to the Waipukurau Library. They sent us a letter of thanks. We used the book for the theme of one of the National Competitions in Palmerston North in May. Six of our members attended.

Competition results:

Small Bloom: 1st Carol B, 2nd Mary D, 3rd Karen F.

Large Bloom, 1st Hazel K, 2nd Venus B, 3rd Karen F.

Shrub: 1st Hazel K, 2nd Mary D, 3rd Karen F.

Cooking: 1st Hazel W, 2nd Mary Drummond.

We would love to have new members. We are based in Takapau and meet at 11am on the second Thursday of the month at St Mark’s Church. You can contact us via, Mary Drummond (06) 858 5457 or Hazel Wiley (06) 868 9933.

