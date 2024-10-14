That building is now occupied by Henry’s Family Pies, a cafe and store.

Laying the foundation stone of the Ōtāne Post Office in June, 1912.

The first school is thought to have been established in 1868, and was rebuilt at a new site after burning down in about 1899. This building is now the Ōtāne Arts and Crafts Corner.

The railway station opened in 1876, starting with two trains a day heading in each direction, and increasing to three in 1883 and four in 1896.

By March 1876, Ōtāne had a platform and station, a stationmaster’s house, a goods shed and water tank. In 1884 the station was enlarged and a loading ramp, cattle and sheep yards were added.

That station burned down on February 1, 1894. By 1896, Kaikora had a station, platform, cart approach, goods shed, loading bank, cattle yards, stationmaster’s house, urinals and a passing loop for 26 wagons.

There was a post office at the station from 1883 to 1912.

On June 8, 1985 the station closed to all traffic. Only a short platform remains.

Ōtāne School's netball team, pictured in 1938.

The first hotel in Ōtāne burned down in 1891. The rebuilt hotel burned down in 1894, and the third burned down 60 years later... leading to the building of the current hotel.

Fire also dealt to the first garage, the largest store, and a large stable. Hence the Ōtāne Volunteer Fire Brigade was established in 1956, with the money for building and equipment raised by public subscription.

Ōtāne today has a scattering of businesses, a dairy and hotel, cafe, school, arts and crafts hub and a growing population as more people discover the small town and its semi-rural ambiance.

Over the weekend of October 26 and 27, the public are invited to join Ōtāne residents for “a very laid-back fun two days of celebrations for all”.

Ōtāne residents parading for the coronation of King George V in June 1911.

The Saturday will start with a street parade at 10am, leaving from the Ōtāne School and finishing at the Ōtāne sports ground on Rochfort street. Anyone is welcome to participate with any classic or vintage cars, trucks, tractors or bikes. Contact co-ordinator Charlie Bellamy via 027 203 4858 to take part.

All small cars and bikes, along with floats and walkers, are to assemble on the school bottom field by 9.30am at the latest on Saturday morning.

Once at the field, there will be kai and crafts stalls, quick-fire raffles, activities for tamariki, and live entertainment throughout the afternoon. Māori wardens and other helpers at the field will be there to direct parade vehicles and public vehicles to the designated areas.

From 6pm-10pm there will be “Mingle and Jingle” at the Ōtāne Hall – a casual social evening open to all – jukebox music and a light supper.

On Sunday there will be a church service at Henderson St from 10am-11.30am, followed by wreath-laying at the cenotaph.

From 11.30am, attendees will gather at Ōtāne Hall for “Cuppa and a Cake” – cutting of the anniversary cake – and open-floor speeches.