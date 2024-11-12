This year’s awards received more than 100 entries.

Tracey has been in the aesthetics industry for 31 years, after heading to Palmerston North to train when she was 18, in 1993.

“My mum encouraged me to get a qualification,” Tracey says.

“Over the years I gained experience by working in clinics and then when the kids were young I was able to work part-time. I then decided to start my own business and looked for gaps in the market.

“I kept upskilling and learning about the latest advancements, eventually becoming a part-time trainer doing contract work for a company that is based in Australia and now here, training others in laser and advanced skin treatments throughout New Zealand.

“I have always believed that no matter how long you have been in an industry there is always something to learn,” Tracey says.

“This year I developed my own skincare after working with so many brands over the years. I felt that we have such a lot to offer here with our New Zealand actives, and wanted to develop a brand that is kind on skin but results driven, without expensive packaging.

“After completing a rongoā (Māori medicine) course, I connected with a doctor who manufactures skincare and rongoā in line with protocol, and I have been able to develop products.

“It has been nine and half years since we started and we’ve developed a model that allows us to keep up with technology and offer treatments that were previously only available in big cities like Auckland.”

There are HB Laser Skin Clinics throughout Hawke’s Bay - in Napier, Havelock and Waipawa, and also in Taupō, Palmerston, Gisborne, Wairoa and Pāpāmoa.

Tracey says: “The aesthetic industry over the years has changed and has become part of a regular regime. Self-care has become even more important with the demands of everyday living and has been proven to make an impact on mental health and wellbeing.

“We do a wide variety of treatments such as treating sun damage, sunspots, pigmentation and broken capillaries which are often caused by the harsh elements of our climate here in New Zealand. We treat other skin conditions such as acne, and rosacea and also offer the latest ultraformer MPT which helps to stimulate collagen to lift and tighten areas of the face and body with ultrasound.”

The clinics also offer tattoo removal.

“This has a huge impact on how a person looks and feels, affecting not only the person having the tattoo removed and looking for a fresh start but their whānau and community.

“We also treat scarring and have seen an increase in self-harm scarring. Often, it is a big deal to pick up the phone and take the first step but we offer a professional, personalised, caring approach to make sure our clients feel welcome and safe.”

The business is family-oriented. Brendan offers tattoo removal throughout the North Island after being in the police for nearly 18 years, while daughter Mel who is in her second year of nursing does laser hair removal part-time.

Tracey says winning the award was a huge surprise.

“It’s been heads down tails up over recent years and we’ve never expected any awards or accolades. We have just been grateful to be able to still be in business, especially after the last few years.”



