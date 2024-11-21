The missing panel shows Waipawa’s War Memorial Clock, the murals under the Waipawa Bridge, the skate park and the now-gone swingbridge.

One piece of a Waipawa artwork destined for public display has vanished while in storage, and its creators are hoping it’s somewhere safe.

The missing piece is one of four panels depicting Ki uta ki tai – from the mountains to the sea, from the Māori tale of the two taniwha of Waipawa and Tukituki, onward to the story of Te Mata Rongokako.

The panels were constructed and painted by Hawke’s Bay mural artist Jesse Harte and Waipawa School teacher Peter Burns’ 2021 class. They were installed on a construction fence in Waipawa’s main street during the rebuild of Waipawa’s Four Square after it burned down in 2021.

Peter Burns says: “With support from the CHB District Council and the Creative Communities scheme, a very special local artist Jesse Harte and my 2021 class from Waipawa school collaborated on some art to ‘put a smile on our community’s face’ after the devastating Four Square fire.

“The idea was that after the construction fence came down, the four panels would be redeployed in the rebuild, or they could come back to the school, or be displayed elsewhere in Waipawa.