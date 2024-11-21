Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Mystery mural disappearance in Waipawa - can you help?

CHB Mail
3 mins to read
The missing panel shows Waipawa’s War Memorial Clock, the murals under the Waipawa Bridge, the skate park and the now-gone swingbridge.

One piece of a Waipawa artwork destined for public display has vanished while in storage, and its creators are hoping it’s somewhere safe.

The missing piece is one of four panels depicting Ki uta ki tai – from the mountains to the sea, from the Māori tale of the two taniwha of Waipawa and Tukituki, onward to the story of Te Mata Rongokako.

The panels were constructed and painted by Hawke’s Bay mural artist Jesse Harte and Waipawa School teacher Peter Burns’ 2021 class. They were installed on a construction fence in Waipawa’s main street during the rebuild of Waipawa’s Four Square after it burned down in 2021.

Peter Burns says: “With support from the CHB District Council and the Creative Communities scheme, a very special local artist Jesse Harte and my 2021 class from Waipawa school collaborated on some art to ‘put a smile on our community’s face’ after the devastating Four Square fire.

“The idea was that after the construction fence came down, the four panels would be redeployed in the rebuild, or they could come back to the school, or be displayed elsewhere in Waipawa.

“They were always intended for the public to enjoy, but they are meant to be together ... they tell a story.”

The artwork depicts several icons of Waipawa township.
When Peter saw the panels installed in the new supermarket, ahead of this week’s opening, he took a closer look.

“There was one missing. It’s the main image really, the one that tells the story of Waipawa. It shows the War Memorial Clock, the murals under the Waipawa Bridge, the skate park and the now-gone swingbridge.

“Somewhere between the storage shed on the site - now demolished - and the supermarket foyer, one panel has disappeared.”

The property’s owner and the building constructor Jason Wray says he’s certain the panel will turn up ...

“It’s been busy around here, lots of jobs happening at once to get the building finished, I’m sure it hasn’t gone far.”

Peter is hoping someone has the panel safe.

“Someone may have picked it up not knowing what it was, or that it was part of a set.

“It is a bespoke piece of art. A lot of aroha went into it, a lot of hard work and talent. It would be amazing if we could get it back, no questions asked, and reunite it with the other three so it can tell its story again.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the artwork can contact Waipawa School, by phone (06) 857 8781 or email office@waipawa.school.nz or drop the panel off at the school in Harker St Waipawa.

