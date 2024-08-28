George Wilson from MTF Finance handing over a donation to Roy Fraser of the Rotary River Pathways Trust.





The Rotary River Pathways Trust has received a donation of $10,000 from the MTF Finance Cyclone Relief Fund, to aid in the repair of infrastructure along the Tukituki Trails in Central Hawke’s Bay.

The fund was established by MTF Finance branches from all over New Zealand in response to Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023, and raised more than $135,000 for affected individuals, community groups and businesses. The Tukituki Trails donation will help restore and enhance the trails, which provide a recreational resource for bikers and walkers in the region.

George Wilson, CHB local and owner of MTF Finance Hastings, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting community recovery efforts. “We’re proud to be able to assist in getting the Tukituki Trails back in shape” Wilson said.

The Rotary River Pathways Trust, which has been instrumental in developing and managing trails in Central Hawke’s Bay, will use the funds to ensure the trails are safe and accessible for all users, further promoting outdoor activities and tourism in the area.