One of the focuses has been red tape. From introducing practical rules for on-farm water storage to making winter grazing and stock exclusion regulations more sensible, the Government is listening to farmers and reducing the cost of compliance.

Other moves, like halving the annual ETS charge for forest owners and putting the brakes on Freshwater Farm Plans, are about cutting unnecessary costs and giving farmers more breathing room. Plus, the repeal of the Log Traders legislation is a big win for the forestry sector, removing a barrier that was causing more frustration than it was worth.

When it comes to emissions, farmers need clarity. After the previous Government’s He Waka Eke Noa partnership fell over, the current team launched an independent review of methane targets and made moves to remove agriculture from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

This gives farmers more certainty on what they need to do to meet their environmental obligations, without the worry of constantly shifting regulations.

On the environmental front, investing in local catchment groups means communities can take charge of environmental decisions that work for their land and their livelihoods. And by setting up the Pastoral Sector Group to explore methane reduction solutions we’re finding practical, on-farm ways to meet environmental goals without putting farmers under the pump.

It’s not just about farming – it’s about ensuring our rural communities have the support they need to thrive. The Government has taken steps to make rural life easier, like increasing the cap on the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, which helps bring in workers to support the harvest.

They’ve also launched an inquiry into banking services in rural areas, which is a much-needed move to make sure farmers have access to fair financial services.

There’s been a boost to funding for Rural Support Trusts, which provide help in tough times, and a record number of graduate vets have been supported to bring their skills to rural communities. The Government is also investing in research like facial eczema, which is a real problem in certain parts of the country.

The Government has been working to make sure farmers have access to the latest tools to keep New Zealand agriculture competitive. By reforming gene technology rules to match what our global competitors are doing, the Government is opening up new possibilities for innovation in agriculture.

Farmers rely on export markets to sell their products. Restoring log exports to India, promoting New Zealand lamb and beef in China, and securing tariff-free access to the UAE and GCC are just a few of the ways the Government is opening new doors for Kiwi farmers.

The Government has removed $733 million in non-tariff trade barriers and has plans to target another $900m in savings – a big win for exporters, making it easier to get Kiwi goods into global markets.

The focus going forward will be on creating more certainty for farmers, particularly around freshwater rules and the Resource Management Act (RMA).

The Government is also set to introduce a new National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management, which should simplify farm planning and give farmers more flexibility to manage their land without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.

Rural New Zealand is the engine that drives our economy, and with the right support, we can keep it running smoothly for generations to come. The past year’s changes are just the start – there’s more to come as we continue to work hand-in-hand with our farmers and growers to build a better future for all.

(Abridged)