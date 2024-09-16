The HBRC project team assess their work realigning the channel at Makaretu River.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) has wrapped up work in the Makaretu River protecting the main gas pipeline to Hastings.

In February 2023, Cyclone Gabrielle heavily impacted Makaretu River near Takapau and State Highway 50, shifting the river channel to the left, undercutting the bank, and threatening the Firstgas pipeline. The cyclone also caused considerable erosion to the river’s edge.

It was assessed that the weakened river edge could deteriorate without intervention, and the pipeline would be at risk of damage.

“This work is important to protect the gas pipeline, which is a critical piece of infrastructure for the region,” says HBRC asset management group manager Chris Dolley.

“We thank Firstgas for helping co-fund and collaborating on the successful delivery of this project.”