Playful Coco is available for adoption through CHB District Council’s animal control services.

Chunky canine Coco is an adorable bundle of fun, cavorting and bounding with endless doggy joy. A boxer-cross, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, Coco is well-trained and sociable. She loves people and dogs but is not a fan of cats - so if you’re not cat people, she could make an excellent family dog for you, enthusiastic but gentle and loyal.

If you’re looking for a sturdy and playful canine friend and you have time and space for a cavorting Coco, please contact animal control services at CHB District Council by phoning (06) 857 8060.