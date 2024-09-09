Advertisement
Homeless Hawke’s Bay hound looking for cuddles (and no cats)

Playful Coco is available for adoption through CHB District Council’s animal control services.

Chunky canine Coco is an adorable bundle of fun, cavorting and bounding with endless doggy joy. A boxer-cross, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, Coco is well-trained and sociable. She loves people and dogs but is not a fan of cats - so if you’re not cat people, she could make an excellent family dog for you, enthusiastic but gentle and loyal.

If you’re looking for a sturdy and playful canine friend and you have time and space for a cavorting Coco, please contact animal control services at CHB District Council by phoning (06) 857 8060.

