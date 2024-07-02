Heavy rain and high seas took a toll on Central Hawke’s Bay last week, once again bringing road closures, slips and potholes to a region still challenged by the ravages of last year’s Cyclone Gabrielle.
Central Hawke’s Bay District Council expressed gratitude for the work of Downers, Higgins, Baron Contractors and their crews who worked to monitor roads and mitigate damage and road closures during the heavy rain event, as well as the wider community for reporting issues on the network.
Roads closed included Elsthorpe Rd, Herrick St (Taylors Slab) in Ongaonga, and Hiranui Rd between Pōrangahau Rd and Te Awa Rd.
Slips and debris warnings were issued for Cheviot Rd, Gibraltar Rd, River Rd, Kairakau Rd and Pourerere Beach Rd, while potholes on State Highway 2 once again caused concern and more than a few flat tyres.