By Monday, all roads were open again across the Central Hawke’s Bay network.

The sea and the river “hit hard together” at Pourerere Beach, resident Tracy Gay said. The first beach entrance was washed out and large drop-offs created where waves carved into the shoreline.

Last week’s high seas have taken a swathe of roadside at Pourerere Beach. Photo / Tracy Gay

“There were some big hits on the end baches and caravans but they are still there. Where the sand dunes have been planted and built up they held, and saved the freedom campsites,” Gay said.

Residents were out in force after the rain stopped, using a tractor and digger to re-open entranceways and clear drains of logs as well as picking up rubbish and debris washed ashore.

The first beach entrance at Pourerere was destroyed by the sea and river “hitting hard”. Photo / Tracy Gay

There was a bit of gold at the end of the rainbow though - while picking up rubbish beached by the storm, Gay found a lost chocolate bar buried as part of a primary school treasure hunt last year ... as well as a left-foot blue band gumboot.

Elsthorpe Rd became impassable. Photo / Nicola Wall

Further bad weather forecast for the start of the week caused the cancellation of the region’s final Matariki event - Monday evening’s He Waka Maimai Aroha at A’Dean Park in Waipukurau.

Elsthorpe Rd was closed due to flooding. Photo / Nicola Wall

The Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is urging the public to continue to drive safely when passing work sites and respect the traffic management in place for the safety of crews and road users.







