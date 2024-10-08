Central Hawke’s Bay on their way to a 38-10 win against Dannevirke on day four of the 2024 Ross Shield tournament. Photo / Hamish Schwass

Napier continued its domination of the Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools rugby tournament when it beat fellow previously undefeated Hastings West 22-14 on the last day in Waipukurau on Saturday.

Taking charge after it was 7-7 at halftime, Napier claimed the title for a third year in a row, and has had 19 consecutive tournament match wins since being beaten by Hastings East in the opening round of the 2021 tournament in Hastings.

Having been particularly dominant when winning the tournament in 2023, the showdown on Saturday was Napier’s closest call in the tournament schedule of a match each day for five days, having beaten Wairoa 80-0 on the opening day last Tuesday, then Dannevirke 48-0, hosts Central Hawke’s Bay 50-7 and Hastings East 45-0.

West claimed second place, having beaten CHB 20-7, Hastings East 17-0, Dannevirke 28-8 and Wairoa 24-19.

It was a big week for CHB, who, having already beaten Wairoa and Dannevirke to claim retain country sub-unions prize the Life Members’ Salver, capped the week with a 24-19 win over Hastings West on Saturday to claim third place overall. It was 12-12 at halftime.