Central Hawke’s Bay on their way to a 38-10 win against Dannevirke on day four of the 2024 Ross Shield tournament. Photo / Hamish Schwass
Napier continued its domination of the Ross Shield Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools rugby tournament when it beat fellow previously undefeated Hastings West 22-14 on the last day in Waipukurau on Saturday.
Taking charge after it was 7-7 at halftime, Napier claimed the title for a third year in a row, and has had 19 consecutive tournament match wins since being beaten by Hastings East in the opening round of the 2021 tournament in Hastings.
Having been particularly dominant when winning the tournament in 2023, the showdown on Saturday was Napier’s closest call in the tournament schedule of a match each day for five days, having beaten Wairoa 80-0 on the opening day last Tuesday, then Dannevirke 48-0, hosts Central Hawke’s Bay 50-7 and Hastings East 45-0.
West claimed second place, having beaten CHB 20-7, Hastings East 17-0, Dannevirke 28-8 and Wairoa 24-19.
It was a big week for CHB, who, having already beaten Wairoa and Dannevirke to claim retain country sub-unions prize the Life Members’ Salver, capped the week with a 24-19 win over Hastings West on Saturday to claim third place overall. It was 12-12 at halftime.
Tournament secretary Katherine Large said the tournament was a huge success, “backed by incredible sponsors, volunteers, families and supporters”.
“I’d also like to thank Frank Lochore and Joel Hintz for their dedication towards junior rugby.
“Not only have they attended training sessions with the CHB Ross Shield 2024 team, but they both came to capping after getting home from the Waikato game at 4am, they have both had a huge presence at the 2024 Ross Shield tournament, with Joel running the the MTF Finance Napier recovery zone and rocking up to prizegiving to give a signed Magpie jersey to our top player.
“They have also been helping out with the Wakely Shield team. You boys both deserve credit for what you do for junior rugby in CHB.”
In Saturday’s other match, Wairoa completed the week with a 38-17 win over Dannevirke, after leading 24-0 at halftime.
The Taupō Shield for the male Player of the Tournament went to Wairoa loose forward Isaiah Te Kahika, the first Wairoa winner since 2008 and a name to be added alongside such other winners as Israel Dagg (2001) and fellow Hawke’s Bay Magpies and Super Rugby stars Matthew Berquist (1995) and Richard Buckman (2002).
The Jarrod Cunningham Trophy for best girl in the tournament went to Dannevirke No 8 Erin Allison.
The Napier team, coached by Willie Tran, “J.R.” Ross, Ted Symes and Tom Symes, and managed by Bec Symes, was presented with the Ron Pierce Trophy for best all-round performance and behaviour.
The tournament team for 2024 is: Frank Sweet, Konnahr-Phaze Kingi, Kayno Beamsley, Chance Kingi, and Darren Faiga (all Napier); Hikatoa Araia-Chadwick, Tahuwaka Kupa, Harlem-Ray Ratana, and Asha Rose Waerea (Hastings West); Harlem Lloyd, Isaiah Te Kahika, TJ King, and Kustom King-Paul (Wairoa); Zack Gore, Kyan Quigan, Erin Allison and Jearrad Stephenson (Dannevirke); Hori Bartlett, Matekairoa Makoare and Blaze Parker (Central Hawke’s Bay); Dontay Renata-Munro and Sam Nelson (Hastings East).
CHB Ross Shield team prizegiving:
Barry Smales Trophy Most Conscientious Trainer: Maisie Taylor
RS 2003 Tournament Committee Cup Most Improved Player: Jack Barrett
Mum and Dad Cup for most outstanding player during the tournament: Harry Kittow