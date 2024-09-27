Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay Magpies help Omakere School children with native planting project

By Holly Ormond
CHB Mail·
3 mins to read
Omakere School Seniors enjoyed teaching Hawke’s Bay Magpie rugby players about native planting.

Last week, local catchment collective, Tukituki Land Care (TLC), teamed up with enthusiastic seniors from Omakere School to plant native species along the Mangamahaki Stream. The energy and excitement of the students soared when players from the Hawke’s Bay Magpies arrived to lend a hand.

The students proudly shared their planting knowledge with Magpies Tom Allen, Josh Smith, Josh Gimblett, and Kienan Higgins, showcasing the skills they have developed over the course of this planting project.

Magpies flanker Josh Gimblett, who joined the students for the planting, said: “It was awesome to see how much the kids knew about the planting process. They were teaching us just as much as we were helping them.

“At first, the kids seemed a bit sceptical - especially when we mistakenly planted the first tree with its plastic casing still on - but by the end of the session, they playfully joked that we’d earned our ‘planting licence’. We were stoked to be part of something that will make a lasting difference for the community.”

Over the past few months, TLC has held two community planting days and three school planting days next to the Omakere Hall, bringing together the local community and school to plant 3300 native plants.

This project is funded by a TLC demonstration grant, with additional funding from the Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Trust. It highlights best practice for riparian planting following the removal of willows from the Mangamahaki Stream by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

The Omakere School children took a break from planting to make sure the Hawke’s Bay rugby players were planting correctly.
To stabilise the stream banks and mitigate erosion, carex grasses have been planted as they are especially resilient during occasional floods. Alongside carex, a diverse array of native species including, cabbage trees, ribbonwoods, mānuka, kānuka, flax, toetoe, kōwhai, wineberry, hoheria, pittos, rimu, and lemonwood have now been planted.

Most of the non-grasses have been staked to improve survival, and ongoing care is planned to ensure their success.

Plants and trees were supplied by local nurseries Central Natives and Tree Guys.

“In a few years, this area will be transformed into a vibrant natural space, a true asset for the Omakere community”, said TLC catchment coordinator Pixie Seligman.

“Thanks to the generosity of local landowners Joseph and Jeanie Butler, who plan to provide public access, the community will soon have the opportunity to enjoy this remarkable restoration.”

As part of the TLC demonstration grant, a summary of this project will be shared with the wider Tukituki catchment, offering valuable insights for future planting efforts along the Mangamahaki, as willow removal continues.

The project serves as a powerful example of what can be achieved when communities work together to protect and restore their natural environment.

