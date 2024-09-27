Omakere School Seniors enjoyed teaching Hawke’s Bay Magpie rugby players about native planting.





Last week, local catchment collective, Tukituki Land Care (TLC), teamed up with enthusiastic seniors from Omakere School to plant native species along the Mangamahaki Stream. The energy and excitement of the students soared when players from the Hawke’s Bay Magpies arrived to lend a hand.

The students proudly shared their planting knowledge with Magpies Tom Allen, Josh Smith, Josh Gimblett, and Kienan Higgins, showcasing the skills they have developed over the course of this planting project.

Magpies flanker Josh Gimblett, who joined the students for the planting, said: “It was awesome to see how much the kids knew about the planting process. They were teaching us just as much as we were helping them.

“At first, the kids seemed a bit sceptical - especially when we mistakenly planted the first tree with its plastic casing still on - but by the end of the session, they playfully joked that we’d earned our ‘planting licence’. We were stoked to be part of something that will make a lasting difference for the community.”