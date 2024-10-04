So it was exciting to host the UAE trade minister at Parliament recently as we opened up a new trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

New Zealand and the UAE have concluded negotiations on a trade agreement, which will grow economic opportunities for Hawke’s Bay exporters and create stronger supply chains with one of our most important trading partners in the Gulf region.

Having worked in the agriculture industry for many years, I know the importance of market access for our exporters.

This trade agreement was concluded in record time, in just over four months, and is already being welcomed by our growers across Hawke’s Bay.

The trade agreement is the most trade liberalising of any of the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (Cepas) to date.

Our Government is fully committed to opening doors, embedding market access and continuing to grow our presence as a supplier of safe, healthy food to the Gulf region.

This trade agreement is a positive step towards achieving this and helping us double our exports by value in 10 years - which creates more jobs and opportunities across Hawke’s Bay.

The Cepa with the UAE will eliminate duties on 98.5% of New Zealand’s exports immediately on entry into force, rising to 99% within three years. This will create new opportunities for New Zealand businesses in the dynamic UAE market.

Our Kiwi horticulture exports to the UAE currently sit at $44 million. The increased engagement and market opportunity this agreement will secure will see this number increase as UAE citizens seek our high-quality, safe produce.

Our Hawke’s Bay produce fetches a premium in the Gulf region. But the cost of production has increased hugely over the past six years. So increasing trade opportunities and diversifying our markets is welcome news for our Hawke’s Bay exporters.

The UAE is a key export destination and hub in the Gulf region. In the year to June 2024, two-way trade was valued at $1.3 billion. The UAE is one of our largest markets in the Middle East, and a top 20 export market overall.

New Zealand dairy exports to the UAE amounted to $718 million, industrial products $237 million, red meat $46 million, horticulture $44 million, and tourism $31 million.

Hawke’s Bay relies on these sectors. Our whole region feeds off our primary industries. The more we can grow horticulture and our red meat sector, the more we will grow our economy. I am so excited to see our Hawke’s Bay exporters benefit from this Trade Agreement with the UAE.