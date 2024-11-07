Fireworks sparked one fire in Waipukurau, and three Police callouts.

CHB Police responded to three callouts on November 5, after reports of fireworks being let off towards houses and horses on Racecourse Road, Waipukurau.

Sergeant Neil Baker, officer in charge, Waipukurau Police, says it was “very disappointing behaviour” and Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the incidents.

Information can be shared by calling 105, making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz, or reporting any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Waipukurau Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to one fireworks-related vegetation fire at 9.20pm, which took just under an hour to extinguish.

The Otane Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to assist Hastings and Heretaunga at a vegetation fire at Te Hauke just after 7pm, related to a controlled burnoff.