Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Edible coffee cups in Central Hawke’s Bay – what next?

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
Matt Sissons at Espresso Loco is serving up a cuppa with a difference.

Matt Sissons at Espresso Loco is serving up a cuppa with a difference.

Hands up if you have ever dunked a biscuit in your cup of coffee.

Okay, now hands up if you’ve drunk your coffee out of a biscuit. And no, using a Tim Tam as a straw doesn’t count. They go soggy and make a big mess.

The answer I’m looking for is a biscuit that doesn’t go soggy, is shaped like a coffee cup, and yes you can actually drink your coffee from it.

Mat Sissons, owner of Espresso Loco in Central Hawke’s Bay, saw the New Zealand-made biscuit cups online and thought they were a great idea.

“They’re a great way to reduce waste, and they are a real novelty. We’re the first to stock them here and I think people will love them.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The cups are plant-based, use all natural ingredients and are 100% edible. They will stay leak-proof for up to seven hours.

“You get a slight taste of vanilla or chocolate biscuit as you drink your coffee... then you get to eat a coffee-infused biscuit cup. We have both chocolate and vanilla flavours to mix and match with coffee, mocha and hot chocolate,” Matt says.

While the cups will cost $2 extra, it’s a great way to keep another cardboard cup out of the waste bin, Matt says.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Now you can have your cup and eat it too.

Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail