Matt Sissons at Espresso Loco is serving up a cuppa with a difference.

Hands up if you have ever dunked a biscuit in your cup of coffee.

Okay, now hands up if you’ve drunk your coffee out of a biscuit. And no, using a Tim Tam as a straw doesn’t count. They go soggy and make a big mess.

The answer I’m looking for is a biscuit that doesn’t go soggy, is shaped like a coffee cup, and yes you can actually drink your coffee from it.

Mat Sissons, owner of Espresso Loco in Central Hawke’s Bay, saw the New Zealand-made biscuit cups online and thought they were a great idea.

“They’re a great way to reduce waste, and they are a real novelty. We’re the first to stock them here and I think people will love them.”