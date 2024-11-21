The site, once a marginal paddock set aside by the White family of Ashley Clinton, now features a thriving wetland with 24,000 native plants, adjacent to a 7ha remnant bush teeming with biodiversity.

Using Niwa’s innovative modular design, the wetland captures and treats water from about 180ha of the catchment. It features a series of cells that hold water for specific periods, allowing natural bacterial processes to reduce nitrogen and other contaminants from farm runoff.

A shallow planted zone occupies 50-60% of the wetland, with deep open-water zones at the inlets and outlets of each cell to disperse inflows and recollect outflows before they pass to the next cell.

A high-flow bypass channel routes storm flows around the wetland to the main waterway downstream of the wetland outlet.

Fonterra’s Philippa Fourie, who has been involved with the project from its inception, noted the value of the collaboration.

“This project demonstrates the power of community beyond dairy, with diverse stakeholders coming together for a common purpose,” said Fourie.

“One thing we’ve seen consistently across the country is that nobody knows or loves the land quite like farmers. Their commitment to passing on a better landscape is truly inspiring.”

Annabel Beattie, HBRC’s catchment lead for biodiversity, spoke about the importance of wetlands for biodiversity.

“Wetlands as a whole are incredibly special,” she said. “They not only help with water quality and potentially help with some flood attenuation by slowing flows, but they also provide a unique habitat for a number of breeding species that rely entirely on wetlands.”

A wetland of this size is expected to provide habitat for a number of native birds, including the nationally critically threatened bittern.

TCCG, founded in 2018 by local farmer Rob Barry, has already achieved environmental gains across the Tukipo catchment. Local farmers and landowners have embraced the initiative, resulting in 49km of waterway fencing, 75,000 riparian plants, and 40 small-scale wetlands – all funded through a 50/50 matching grant under the Ministry for the Environment’s Freshwater Improvement Fund.

Fourie concluded by thanking local farmers for their dedication. “I just want to thank every landowner that has participated for every bit of planting that you’ve done, for every weed that you’ve pulled out. Thank you for your contribution because it really does make our country an amazing place to be.”