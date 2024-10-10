The services are open to anyone who has experienced a bereavement, either recently, or many years ago.

Following a very old custom known as All Souls’ Day, the Anglican Parish of Central Hawke’s Bay will be holding special services at 6pm on Saturday, November 2, for anyone who wishes to remember their loved ones who have died.

This is an opportunity for family members and friends to spend a special time remembering their loved ones and lighting a candle in prayerful remembrance of them.

In inviting the community to the services, a church spokesperson says “The death of someone we love and care about is like the death of part of us. We are never the same again. Yet they remain a part of our lives. Our love for them lives on. A lighted candle says the things our words cannot say; the flame gives thanks for those whose lives were a light in our lives. It also reminds us that our love for them, and theirs for us, lives on – held in the embrace of divine love.”

These short services will be held in St Mary's Church, Waipukurau and also at St Mark's Church, Takapau