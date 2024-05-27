Check out your local golf club for a family-friendly sporting option.

On Saturday, May 18 the Waipukurau Golf Club played the second round of Club Championship Qualifying, a medal/net round.

The jackpot had three balls in it and was struck by Denis Hames on No. 9.

Twos were scored by Tyler Edmonds on No. 15 and Blair Pearson, Isaac Medway and Kevin Curran on No. 17.

Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 Nick Radonich, Pure Sports and Leisure no. 11 Alonso Fernandez-Rodriguez, 2STOR No. 12 Rod Cameron, Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 Andy Patterson, Ladies No. 15 Annie King.

The best gross score of the day was Nick Radonich with 69 off the stick. Best putting for the day was Andy Patterson with 25 putts.

Competition: Seniors 0 – 18 handicap – 1st Nick Radonich 66 net, 2nd Tim Mackie 70 net, 3rd Chris Sharp 71 net and 4th Andy Patterson 72 net.

Juniors 19 + handicap – 1st Annie King 65 net, 2nd Tom Nieuwburg 70 net, 3rd Dave Davenport 71 net and 4th Bryan Leith 71 net.

On Saturday, May 25 the Waipukurau Golf Club played the second round of the Divers Cup, a medal/Net round.

The Jackpot on No. 10 was struck by Ross McLachlan who won 2 balls.

A two was scored by Roy Fraser on No. 17.

Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 - Not struck, Pure Sports and Leisure No. 11 - John Hughes, 2STOR No. 12 - Not struck, Unichem Pharmacy No. 17 - Roy Fraser.

Competition: 1st Rod Cameron 67 net, 2nd Alastair Ormond 67 net, 3rd Tim Mackie 70 net, 4th Neil White 72 net, 5th John Hughes 72 net, 6th Raj Selvaraj 73 net, 7th Annie King 73 net.