CHB Sport results

Stableford: 38 Mac White, 37 Toby Richardson, 36 Alan Spooner and Paul Beachen, 35 Colin Howell and Trevor MacDonell.

Senior ball: Toby Richardson nett 70.

Junior ball: Mac White nett 69.

Best gross: Ben Swinburne gross 73.





Waipukurau Golf Club

Stableford round, Saturday, September 14 results:

A 2 was scored by Kevin Curran on No 15.

Approaches: LMS Insure No 9 Not struck, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 Richard Baines, 2Stor No 12 Kevin Curran, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 Bryan Leith.

Competition: 1st Kevin Curran 39 points, 2nd Bryan Leith 36 points, 3rd Denis Hames 34 points, 4th Ross McLachlan 30 points, 5th Rod Cameron 30 points, 6th Richard Baines 30 points.

The best gross score for the day was 81 off the stick hit by Denis Hames.





