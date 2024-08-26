Our recent first aid courses with Faye from Little Loves First Aid were a huge success and well-attended. These sessions are incredibly valuable, so keep an eye out for more opportunities later in the year.

Our coffee groups have been thriving, and we are excited to introduce our new Young Mum group on Mondays. The Bright Futures renovations are nearly complete and we can’t wait to see the new space and resume our coffee/play groups there.

We want to remind everyone about the fantastic services offered by Pregnancy Help CHB, located within our hub at the Tukituki Medical Centre, Cook St, Waipukurau.

They accept donations of washed clothing in good condition that are then given to families in need. This is truly a wonderful service for our CHB community. We also serve as a drop-off point for car-seat recycling and donations. This valuable initiative, run in partnership with CHB District Council, Safer CHB, Roadsafe Hawke’s Bay, Waste Free CHB, Smart Environmental, the Community Op Shop and CHB Police helps ensure the safety and well-being of our children.

We’re also excited to introduce a new initiative: the Cot Bank. If you have a cot to donate, or if you’d like more information, please get in touch.

Thank you all for your continued support and participation. If there is anything you would like to see in Central Hawke’s Bay, such as workshops, speakers or demonstrations, please get in touch.

Bright-coloured swimwear a smart choice for kids: When it comes to choosing swimwear for children, opting for bright colours is more than just a fun fashion choice – it’s a practical safety measure.

Brightly coloured togs and swimwear make it significantly easier to spot kids in the water or on the beach. This added visibility can be crucial for safety, especially in crowded or busy environments.

Bright colours such as neon pinks, yellows, and oranges stand out against the backdrop of water and sand, reducing the risk of losing sight of your child. Whether they’re splashing in the waves or building sandcastles, brightly coloured swimwear ensures they remain easily visible, giving you peace of mind.

So next time you’re shopping for swimwear, remember that bright colours aren’t just about making a statement – they’re a smart choice for keeping your children safe and easy to spot in any setting.

Pregnancy & Parenting Central Hawke’s Bay, Ruahine Whakawhanau Tamariki Pregnancy and Parenting Central Hawke’s Bay is a collaborative group of services and organisations providing support to pregnant women, parents/caregivers and whānau of young children in Central Hawke’s Bay.

They are all based out of the Pregnancy and Parenting Hub at the Health Centre, Cook St, Waipukurau. To contact Hannah Tully at Pregnancy & Parenting Central Hawke’s Bay, Ruahine Whakawhanau Tamariki, email: pregnancyandparentingchb@gmail.com, phone: 021 057 6139.