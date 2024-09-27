Champion Rose will be judged from the first-placegetters in all classes.

It’s time to get your roses competition ready for the CHB A&P Show Rose Competition on November 9, sponsored by Hatuma Lime Company.

During the main growing period (spring to autumn), maintain a mulch of compost, leaf mould or grass clippings around the base of the plants to help conserve moisture and control weeds.

Heavy watering will encourage the roots to go deeper, so that plants can tolerate longer periods of dryness. This approach is preferable to frequent light sprinkling, which promote shallow roots close to the surface. To help minimise disease, water roses in the morning and water around the base of the plant rather than over the foliage.

Remove spent flowers from roses regularly to keep the bush tidy and promote more flowers, and feed the bushes each week from spring to autumn to keep them healthy and flourishing.

Prune and remove any black spot-affected leaves from the plant and on the ground. Spray the bush thoroughly with a fungicide to help control the disease and stop the spread.