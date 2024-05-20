Jamie Brun and Tuta Hongara (Toot’s) battle for possession in the match between Higgins Central Prem Men and Hotshots Central Reserve Men. Photo / Laben Photography

The much-anticipated game on Friday night, dubbed “Clash of the Titans”, was an historic moment for the Central Hockey Club.

In an unforgettable match, the Higgins Men’s Prem and Hotshots Men’s Reserves teams faced off for the first time in Central Hockey history.

The crowd was huge and the atmosphere was electric as the Higgins Prem Men, with varying degrees of confidence and caution, prepared for a must-win game. Their reputation was on the line, and the stakes were high. The Hotshots Reserves showed immense tenacity from the first whistle, marking superbly and fighting hard.

The game was a thrilling back-and-forth affair until Brock Griffiths of the Higgins Prem Men broke through the Hotshots’ solid defence, with the ball finding its way across the line despite Hotshots’ goalkeeper Ross slowing its momentum.

As fitness levels began to tell, the Higgins Prem Men secured a second goal, opening the game and creating more attacking opportunities. Three quick goals in the final quarter, resulting in a 5-0 score, did not reflect the game’s closeness. The Hotshots Reserves reset their game plan, saved a penalty stroke and showed resilience and determination that could have turned the tide on another day.

The goals for the Higgins Prem Men were scored by Mitchell Thompson, James Watson, and a hat-trick by Brock Griffiths.

The Hotshots Reserves Men player of the day went to the entire team for their valiant effort.

Tommi Greaves-Seeds, Matthew Frohlich, Dylan Brun and Ravi Singh compete in the Higgins Central Prem Men and Hotshots Central Reserve Men’s match. Photo / Laben Photography

Meanwhile, the Unichem Prem Women delivered a fantastic 5-0 win over Te Awa Scinde Reserves on a beautiful Hawke’s Bay day.

After an uneventful first quarter, the team found their rhythm with some great attacking plays in the second quarter. A goal from a penalty corner by Neeve Smith energised the team, leading to a flurry of goals in the third quarter. Bex Pauling, Lorna Kirk, and Neeve Smith were the goal scorers, with Neeve also converting a penalty stroke.

The strikers displayed excellent teamwork and positioning, while the defence handled Te Awa’s few breakaway attempts with ease. Bex Pauling earned player of the day for her consistent effort and infectious positive attitude.

These matches set a high standard for what to expect at the Central Hockey Club Day on June 22 in Waipukurau. Central Hawke’s Bay can look forward to a vibrant, community day with spectacular hockey on the agenda. Mark your calendars, bring the entire family, and support our hockey club during this special event.