Jordan Miller in the Higgins Central Men vs City United match. Photo / June Benefield

The Central Hockey Club concluded its winter club season with a weekend packed with excitement, determination, and a strong sense of community across all teams.

The Higgins Central Prems ended their season with a spirited mixed game against City United. Despite facing challenges throughout the season, including this week’s team shortage due to schedule clashes, the Prems showcased their unyielding spirit.

City United embodied the true essence of sportsmanship by lending a few players to ensure a fun and competitive game. The Prems’ season has been one of highs and lows, filled with moments of triumph and close-call losses.

But more than anything, this season was about camaraderie. The bonds formed, and the unwavering support among the men were the real victories. As the team look forward to their prizegiving, they can reflect on a season that, while challenging, was deeply rewarding on and off the pitch.

In the race for bronze, the Unichem Prem Women squared off against Bay Independent Evergreens. From the first whistle, the Central ladies brought energy and optimism to the field, quickly translating into an early lead thanks to Ange Scott’s fantastic goal.