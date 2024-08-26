Advertisement
Central Hockey Club wraps up winter season with bronze, silver and camaraderie

By June Benefield
CHB Mail·
2 mins to read
Jordan Miller in the Higgins Central Men vs City United match. Photo / June Benefield

Jordan Miller in the Higgins Central Men vs City United match. Photo / June Benefield

The Central Hockey Club concluded its winter club season with a weekend packed with excitement, determination, and a strong sense of community across all teams.

The Higgins Central Prems ended their season with a spirited mixed game against City United. Despite facing challenges throughout the season, including this week’s team shortage due to schedule clashes, the Prems showcased their unyielding spirit.

City United embodied the true essence of sportsmanship by lending a few players to ensure a fun and competitive game. The Prems’ season has been one of highs and lows, filled with moments of triumph and close-call losses.

But more than anything, this season was about camaraderie. The bonds formed, and the unwavering support among the men were the real victories. As the team look forward to their prizegiving, they can reflect on a season that, while challenging, was deeply rewarding on and off the pitch.

In the race for bronze, the Unichem Prem Women squared off against Bay Independent Evergreens. From the first whistle, the Central ladies brought energy and optimism to the field, quickly translating into an early lead thanks to Ange Scott’s fantastic goal.

The first half saw tight gameplay, with both teams matching each other in skill and speed. After Bay Independent levelled the score by halftime, Central’s tenacity never wavered.

Matthew Thompson in the Hotshots Central Men vs Bay Independent match. Photo / June Benefield
Matthew Thompson in the Hotshots Central Men vs Bay Independent match. Photo / June Benefield

Despite a late-game injury that saw vital players sidelined, Lorna Kirk’s quick thinking and skilful play secured a brilliant goal, clinching the third-place spot. The Prem Women wrapped up their season with pride, proving they could rise to any challenge.

The Hotshots Men’s Reserves faced a tough battle in their final match against a formidable Bay Independent team.

Despite a valiant effort and goals from Harry Gaddum and Matt Thompson, the Hotshots couldn’t overcome Bay’s strength, ultimately falling 7-2.

Nonetheless, every player on the field was recognised as the Player of the Day for their unwavering determination and heart. The Hotshots can now look forward to well-deserved rest, knowing they left everything on the turf.

With the winter season now complete, Central Hockey Club celebrates a successful campaign with a silver and a bronze finish.

The club’s players, officials, and supporters have shown incredible resilience and spirit throughout the season. The annual prize-giving is being held this weekend, and the club invites everyone to join the festivities. Tickets are available via the club’s social media channels -celebrate with the Central Hockey family.



