Central’s relentless attacks and numerous scoring opportunities kept Akina on their toes. However, luck was not on their side as they failed to convert their chances into goals. In contrast, Akina managed to capitalise on their limited opportunities, scoring twice and securing a 2-0 victory. Despite the disappointing loss, the Central women left the field proud of their performance and ready to regroup for their next match.

Maddi Finch obtains possession in the match against Akina. Photo / Lionel Benjamin – Laben Photography

The Hotshots Men’s team had a challenging game, holding their ground against a formidable Bay Independent 3. The team showcased excellent passing and attacking manoeuvres throughout the game. Shane Menzies delivered a spectacular goal, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide as his side succumbed to a 5-1 loss.

Ross Fraser and Andrew Jukes earned player of the day honours for their defensive efforts and remarkable saves. The team remains optimistic, using this match as a learning experience to improve and prepare for their upcoming clash against Akina.

An exhilarating match under sunny skies was played when the Unichem Prem Women took on Bay Evergreens. The game promised to be fast-paced, and Bay quickly proved their mettle with an early goal in the first quarter. Unfazed, Central responded with a swift equaliser, setting the tone for an intense battle.

Central’s precise passing and cohesive teamwork were on full display, leading to two more goals in the second quarter and putting them in a strong position. The second half tested their stamina, but Central’s robust defence and impressive attacking force ensured a 3-1 victory. Lorna Kirk netted two goals, while Annabelle Chillwell added another. Annabelle and Myrtle Bell were awarded player of the day jointly for their impeccable positioning and contribution to the team’s success.

The Higgins Men’s Prems enjoyed a restful weekend with a bye. The team humorously noted their flawless performance, as they did not concede any goals or receive any cards. This break allowed them to recharge and strategise for their forthcoming matches.

The weekend’s matches showcased the Central Hockey Club’s talent, resilience, and sportsmanship. With valuable lessons learned from tough losses and well-earned wins, the teams are gearing up for more exciting action in the coming weeks.



