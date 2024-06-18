Central Hockey Club invites the community to attend the upcoming Club Day on Saturday, June 22 at Centralines Multi-Sport Park, Waipukurau. Photo /June Benefield

Central Hockey Club invites the community to attend the upcoming Club Day on Saturday, June 22 at Centralines Multi-Sport Park, Waipukurau. Photo /June Benefield

Over the last week, Central Hockey Club teams have showcased their skills in a series of thrilling matches.

The Higgins Central Prem Men took an unconventional step back to their high school days by playing on a Thursday night. Despite being light on numbers, they seamlessly integrated a few Central Reserve players into their squad, which proved to be a masterstroke.

The game opened with a brilliantly executed team goal by George Smith, setting the tone for Central’s dominance. Goals flowed freely, with Matt Thompson netting a hattrick, marking his second in consecutive weeks. Although a touch of complacency crept in, resulting in a conceded goal, Central’s performance was overwhelmingly dominant, concluding with a spectacular 9-1 victory.

Jordan Millar earned the Player of the Day for his exceptional decision-making and movement in the circle.

On the women’s front, Henry’s Family Pies Central Reserve Women faced Te Awa in a gripping encounter. Despite starting strong with great attacking plays, Central was thwarted by Te Awa’s solid defence and counterattacks, trailing 2-0 at halftime. The second half saw a determined Central side launching relentless attacks, but Te Awa’s goalie proved too formidable, leaving Central scoreless by the final whistle.

Centralines Multi-Sport Park, Waipukurau, will host Central Hockey Club’s Club Day from noon on Saturday, June 22. Photo / June Benefield

The Hotshots Central Reserves Men encountered a fast and skilled Bay Independent 3 side in their final round on Saturday. The first quarter was challenging, with Bay Independent taking an early 2-0 lead. Central regrouped and displayed impressive stick work and passing, levelling the score by halftime. Despite a valiant effort in the third and fourth quarters and remarkable saves by their fill-in goalie, Central fell 4-2. Dave Tilyard, returning to the squad, scored two goals and earned Player of the Day honours.

An exciting showdown between Unichem Prem Women and Akina Jones saw Central brimming with energy and determination. The evenly matched game had Ange Scott open the scoring, but Akina quickly responded. The teams went into the final quarter tied 2-2. The fierce fourth quarter saw Akina pull ahead, but Central fought back valiantly to level the score again. Ultimately, Akina’s front-line prowess secured a narrow 5-4 victory. Goal scorers for Central included Ange Scott, Bec’s Pauling, Sam Booth, and Myrtle Bell.

The Central Hockey Club eagerly anticipates showcasing their talent to a home crowd this Saturday at Club Day. The action starts at 12 noon at Centralines Multi-Sport Turf in Waipukurau. The club invites the community to join in the excitement, enjoy a barbecue, and savour baked goods while cheering on their local teams.