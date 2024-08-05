Advertisement
Central Hockey Club: Weekend of grit and glory

CHB Mail
By June Benefield
3 mins to read
The Unichem Central Prem Women’s Team. Photo / Lionel Benjamin, Laben Photography

By June Benefield

In a thrilling weekend of hockey, the Central Hockey Club’s teams demonstrated exceptional determination and skill, even as the competition heated up on their home turf.

The Henry’s Family Pies Reserve women faced a formidable opponent in Bay Toi Toi. The match commenced with Bay exerting intense pressure, their youthful energy and swift gameplay putting Central’s defences to the test.

Despite solid defensive manoeuvres, injuries among key players hampered Central’s rhythm, trailing 3-0 at the break. However, the second half saw a spectacular turnaround as Central’s women mounted powerful attacks, putting Bay’s defences under siege. Although they ultimately succumbed to a disappointing loss, their valiant effort and the robust hometown support highlighted their indomitable spirit.

The Hotshots Central Men squared off against Akina in an edge-of-your-seat showdown. The intensity of Central’s resolve was clear as they valiantly fought to even the scores despite an early setback. Crucial saves by Ross Fraser, Ben Thomas, and Sam Wilson were pivotal, keeping Central competitive throughout the game. The team’s resilience shone through with unexpected goals from Matt Thompson and Lewi Claypole, showcasing their ability to strike back when least expected. Although the game ended in a narrow 3-2 loss, the team’s spirited effort was commendable, earning Thompson and Claypole the joint accolade of Player of the Day.

Meanwhile, the Unichem Central Women showcased their prowess against Te Awa Reserves. The game started slowly for Central, with Te Awa initially repelling their advances. Momentum shifted when Myrtle Bell netted a quick-thinking goal, igniting Central’s aggressive gameplay. Their strategic control and Helen France’s critical strikes translated into a 3-0 victory. France’s tactical acumen earned her the Player of the Day, and her gameplay was pivotal in navigating Te Awa’s robust defence.

Unichem Central Prem Women’s Player of the Day, Helen France. Photo / Lionel Benjamin, Laben Photography
Lastly, the Higgins Central Men encountered Akina, bolstered by reinforcements from the Hotshots. The match was a tactical battle, with Central exhibiting patience and strategic finesse. Despite maintaining composure and creating openings, a few lapses allowed Akina to capitalise, leading to a 4-1 defeat for Central. Mitchell Thompson, noted for his dynamic movement and defensive prowess, was celebrated as Player of the Day. His exemplary performance, along with Fraser Glasgow and Bradley Booth’s commendable efforts, highlighted the depth of talent within the team.

This weekend, Central Hockey Club’s teams showed that while victories may be measured on the scoreboard, the true spirit of competition lies in the relentless pursuit of excellence and teamwork. With challenging games on the horizon, Central Hockey Club is poised to build on these performances, further honing their skills and team cohesion in anticipation of future triumphs.

