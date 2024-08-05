The Unichem Central Prem Women’s Team. Photo / Lionel Benjamin, Laben Photography

By June Benefield

In a thrilling weekend of hockey, the Central Hockey Club’s teams demonstrated exceptional determination and skill, even as the competition heated up on their home turf.

The Henry’s Family Pies Reserve women faced a formidable opponent in Bay Toi Toi. The match commenced with Bay exerting intense pressure, their youthful energy and swift gameplay putting Central’s defences to the test.

Despite solid defensive manoeuvres, injuries among key players hampered Central’s rhythm, trailing 3-0 at the break. However, the second half saw a spectacular turnaround as Central’s women mounted powerful attacks, putting Bay’s defences under siege. Although they ultimately succumbed to a disappointing loss, their valiant effort and the robust hometown support highlighted their indomitable spirit.

The Hotshots Central Men squared off against Akina in an edge-of-your-seat showdown. The intensity of Central’s resolve was clear as they valiantly fought to even the scores despite an early setback. Crucial saves by Ross Fraser, Ben Thomas, and Sam Wilson were pivotal, keeping Central competitive throughout the game. The team’s resilience shone through with unexpected goals from Matt Thompson and Lewi Claypole, showcasing their ability to strike back when least expected. Although the game ended in a narrow 3-2 loss, the team’s spirited effort was commendable, earning Thompson and Claypole the joint accolade of Player of the Day.