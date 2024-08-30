It’s time to celebrate the value of older people and a chance to acknowledge their contributions.

Every year on October 1 we celebrate International Day of the Older Persons.

It’s a time to celebrate the value of older people and a chance to acknowledge their contributions to our communities, in the workplace, as volunteers, as caregivers and as whole people, with dreams, aspirations, wisdom and experience.

An event like this is a way to recognise and celebrate our older community members.

This year on October 1, Age Concern Hawke’s Bay and CHB Older Persons Network along with the council, New World Waipukurau and Jane & Molly Property Brokers have partnered together to hold a celebration at the CHB Municipal Theatre in Waipawa from 10am-11.30am.

A morning tea along with some entertainment is just the thing to celebrate this occasion, and is a free community event for Central Hawke’s Bay’s older persons.