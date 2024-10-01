Chairman of Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools Rugby, Mark Gifkins, thanked the CHB community for “opening your hearts, and for your commitment”.

Pipers lead the 2024 Ross Shield teams down the main street of Waipukurau in the opening parade.

He told the players “You have the opportunity this week to follow many great players. At the end of the tournament there will be winners, trophies and accolades but the most important thing is that you stepped on to the field, gave it everything you had and made your coaches, parents and community proud.”

Mark said the CHB Rugby Grounds were “superb, pristine,” ahead of the tournament.

“It’s a testament to the commitment from everyone to make this tournament a great experience for the teams.”

Dannevirke’s Ross Shield team, games faces on, parade in Waipukurau ahead of the tournament opening.

The tournament dates back to 1902 and was, for most of the time, contested by primary school teams representing Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union sub-unions Wairoa, Napier, Hastings, Central Hawke’s Bay, Dannevirke and Taupō. However, after Taupō joined King Country in 1988, the number of six teams was retained by repositioning Hastings as Hastings West and Hastings East.

Teams play a game each day for five days, with the competition decided on the round-robin play, with playoffs or final.

Waipukurau’s main street was filled with Ross Shield teams and supporters for the opening parade.

The reigning champions are Napier, who won last year’s tournament in Napier with possibly the tournament’s most dominant record. They scored 301 points with just 17 against, the closest result being a 29-5 win over Hastings West. Central Hawke’s Bay and Dannevirke hold the Life Members’ Salver for competition among the three country sub-unions, having drawn 17-17 in their game last year.

Teams and supporters at the official welcome at the Green Patch in Waipukurau.

Trophies are also presented for the player of the tournament, the best female and the fairest and most sportsman-like team.

Napier will be going for a third title in a row, having won at Dannevirke in 2022, and six times in the past 10 years. They are expected to be challenged most closely by the two Hastings sides.

Hastings West last won the shield in 2019 in Wairoa, scoring 253 points and conceding just 22, and Hastings East last won in 2021, when the tournament was played in Hastings.

The Ross Shield and accompanying trophies that will be fought for over five days of rugby.

The tournament is for players aged under 14 - with 20 female players this year - with a maximum weight of 56kg, although exemptions allow for two players up to 58kg in the Central Hawke’s Bay, Dannevirke and Wairoa teams. The tournament will be followed by the Wakely Shield tournament in Taradale on October 7-11, for players aged under 13 with a maximum weight of 50kg.

There was a big crowd of supporters to celebrate the opening of the 2024 Ross Shield in Waipukurau on Tuesday.

The draw for the week is:

Tuesday: Central HB v Hastings West, 1pm; Napier v Wairoa, 2pm; Hastings East v Dannevirke, 3pm.

Wednesday: Napier v Dannevirke, 1pm; Central HB v Wairoa, 2pm; Hastings East v Hastings West, 3pm.

Thursday: Central HB vs Napier, 1pm; Hastings East v Wairoa, 2pm; Dannevirke v Hastings West, 3pm.

Friday: Central HB v Dannevirke, 1pm; Napier v Hastings East, 2pm; Hastings West v Wairoa, 3pm.

Saturday: Napier v Hastings West, 11am; Dannevirke v Wairoa, noon; Central HB v Hastings East, 1pm.