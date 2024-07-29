Stablefords

40 points Paul Beachen, 37 Dave Mason and Rona Mason, 36 Ben Swinburne, Hugh Harrison and Stefan Hepburn, 34 Perry Simpson, 33 Kevin Friis and Hamish McLean.

Senior ball: Paul Beachen

Junior ball: Dave Mason

Best gross: Ben Swinburn

Onga Onga Golf Club Sunday July 21

Approaches: 2 and 11 Senior CHB Skip Bins Chris Richardson, 2 and 11 Junior Duncan Holden, 6 and 15 Hastings Golf Centre Geoff Beachen, 7 and 16 Junior Marty Meredith, 9 and 18 Peter’s Pruning Chris Richardson.

Twos

No 11 Perry Simpson and Duncan Holden

Jackpot hole: No 16 Hugh Harrison

Stablefords: 38 points Alan Spooner, 37 Duncan Holden, 36 David Cheer, 35 Hugh Harrison and Andrew Riddiford, 34 by lot Chris Richardson and John Swinburn.

Senior ball nett 71: Andrew Riddford

Junior ball nett 69: Duncan Holden

Best gross 75: Andrew Riddiford

Waipukurau Golf Cub Saturday July 27 - second round of the Club Championships and the second round of the Speedy Cup, net/medal rounds.

Jackpot No 18 for 3 balls, Denis Hames.

Twos on No 17 Tom Winlove and Chris Walker.

Approaches: LMS Insure No 9 Dave Davenport, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 Alastair Ormond, 2STOR No 12 Keith Hunt, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 Lyn Nelson.

Competition: 1st Alastair Ormond 63 net, 2nd Bryan Leith 69 net, 3rd Denis Hames 69 net, 4th Keith Hunt 71 net, 5th Dave Davenport 71 net, 6th Tom Winlove 72 net, 7th Claire Tippett 72 net.

The best gross score of the day was a 74 off the stick by Tom Winlove.

Waipukurau Golf Club Saturday July 13, first round of Club Championship matches, a net/medal round.

The Jackpot on No 17 wasn’t struck and there were no twos.

Approaches: LMS Insure No. 9 Tom Winlove, Pure Sports and Leisure No.11 Alonzo Fernandez-Rodriguez, 2STOR No 12 Nick Lawson, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 Alastair Ormond.

Competition: 1st Tyler Edmonds 69 net, 2nd Denis Hames 73 net, 3rd John Hughes 74 net, 4th Nick Radonich 75 net, 5th Daniel Priest 76 net, 6th Raj Selvaraj 76 net, 7th Alastair Ormond 77 net.

The best gross score for the day was 77 off the stick shot by Nick Radonich.

