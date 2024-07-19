In 12 years of operation, Hawke’s Bay Foundation has distributed $3.37 million within Hawke’s Bay, with funding set to increase 25% this year.

At a time when other significant funders are reducing distributions, Hawke’s Bay Foundation’s annual grant threshold has increased from a maximum of $10,000 to $15,000 a charity.

Bowkett helped navigate the organisation through considerable endowment and profile growth, taking the fund from $3m in 2018 to over $11m under management today.

New executive officer Alesha Hope has more than a decade of experience delivering and creating sustainable fundraising strategies for charitable organisations.

“I’ve been hugely impressed observing the momentum and community support of Hawke’s Bay Foundation,” she said.

“I’m privileged to play a pivotal part in connecting people to organisations that make a real impact, and to help enable long-lasting philanthropy through a smart, sustainable model.

“Without Amy’s dedication and leadership, Hawke’s Bay Foundation wouldn’t be where it is today. She leaves the organisation ready for its next stage of growth.

Hope grew up on an orchard in Twyford, but now calls Central Hawke’s Bay home.

“In late 2020, after 10 years in Sydney, I made the move home to Hawke’s Bay to be closer to family. I have always been proud to say I come from Hawke’s Bay. It is a beautiful part of the world, and a wonderful place to live.

“Unfortunately, that is not the reality for the whole community. I believe as a community we can work together to support those that need help and create a thriving Hawke’s Bay. In times of adversity, I have seen first hand how we come together and get stuck in.

“We support each other. That is the ‘Hawke’s Bay way’. That is why I am excited to join Hawke’s Bay Foundation. We connect people to organisations that can make an impact. We enable long-lasting philanthropy. When people donate, they share our vision of a thriving Hawke’s Bay community.”