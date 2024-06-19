A 23-year-old female driver lost her car, after overtaking a marked Police vehicle.

Central Hawke’s Bay Police have seized a vehicle and equipment after stopping a 37-year-old Hastings man at Mangakuri Beach and finding him in possession of 118 pāua - many undersized. Police said the vehicle had been seen at several Central Hawke’s Bay beaches recently.

Under the Fisheries Act any equipment and vehicles used in the commission of an offence can be impounded and will not be returned.

A 23-year-old female driver also lost her car, after overtaking a marked Police vehicle on SH2, while travelling at 150km/h.

The driver briefly fled Police before stopping her vehicle, which was found to contain meth utensils, cannabis, and weapons. The driver allegedly told Police she was racing another vehicle. She was arrested and the vehicle impounded.

CHB Police say drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash on River Rd, Elsthorpe on Friday night were also alleged to have been racing each other before the crash.

Vehicles impounded for driving offences are held for 28 days and only released on payment of impound fees. Any vehicle seized after a fleeing driver event is held for six months.

Another vehicle was seized on Saturday night when Police intercepted a group leaving the site of a mass brawl in Pōrangahau, after group of about 30 Mongrel Mob members is alleged to have clashed with local Pōrangahau residents. No arrests were made.

Sheds at the CHB A&P Showgrounds were vandalised over the weekend, by a group of youths who filmed it and posted on Snapchat. Doors were ripped off a shed in the sheep section of the showgrounds, and property was tagged. Anyone with information can call the Police non-urgent crime line on 105.

Police are also asking for information after fuel and batteries were stolen from road works vehicles on Cashmere Rd, as well as two break-ins at CHB Motors in Waipawa.

An increase in family harm incidents was also reported, with Police called to 18 family harm incidents over the past two weeks.

Anyone witnessing a crime is asked to ring 111 and report it, while information can be given confidentially by calling the Police non-urgent crime line on 105.



