Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Central Hawke’s Bay police: ‘Avoid vigilante justice’

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
Central Hawke's Bay Police are investigating further burglaries in Waipawa.

Central Hawke's Bay Police are investigating further burglaries in Waipawa.

Police in Central Hawke’s Bay are urging people to avoid “vigilante justice” as Waipawa residents take to driving the streets to guard neighbourhoods targeted by the “Waipawa Prowler”.

Senior Constable Andy Walker said they did not condone anyone taking the law into their own hands.

“We have no issue with people driving around, but ask that they do not make contact or attempt to apprehend anyone acting suspiciously.”

The burglar - dubbed the Waipawa Prowler - has been active for several weeks in and around the township and is suspected of thefts from sheds and garages, where tools, clothing and shoes have been taken.

Burglaries were reported at two addresses in Collins St, Waipawa about 6.30am on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police ask anyone seeing suspicious activity to ring 111.

Investigators are following a line of enquiry after a “suspicious” man was reported following a student after school last Tuesday.

Police received a report a man had followed the student between 3pm and 3.15pm on High St in Waipawa.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A spokesperson said several officers responded and conducted checks of the area, but the man was not found.

Initial CCTV footage was inadequate to identify the man, but further footage has been sought.

Anyone with information that could assist inquiries regarding the incident is asked to contact the police via 105 and quote file number 240806/2356.

A shipping container was broken into behind a commercial property on Takapau Rd, Waipukurau, on Wednesday or Thursday last week, and on Saturday night an implement shed on Porangahau Rd Waipukurau was entered and fuel siphoned from a tractor.

Large quantities of garden and household rubbish have also been found dumped on the Tukituki River reserve around Waipukurau
Large quantities of garden and household rubbish have also been found dumped on the Tukituki River reserve around Waipukurau

Also on Saturday, five deer carcasses were found dumped in the Tukituki River below Pukeora Hill - four were fresh, one was older. It follows the dumping of two deer carcasses below the Ashcott Bridge a week ago.

Large quantities of garden and household rubbish have also been found dumped on the Tukituki River Reserve around Waipukurau recently. Police ask that anyone with information or anyone seeing dumping happening take a description of the vehicle and registration plate if possible, and ring the non-emergency line, 105.


Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail