Central Hawke’s Bay police: ‘Avoid vigilante justice’

Central Hawke's Bay Police are investigating further burglaries in Waipawa.

Police in Central Hawke’s Bay are urging people to avoid “vigilante justice” as Waipawa residents take to driving the streets to guard neighbourhoods targeted by the “Waipawa Prowler”.

Senior Constable Andy Walker said they did not condone anyone taking the law into their own hands.

“We have no issue with people driving around, but ask that they do not make contact or attempt to apprehend anyone acting suspiciously.”

The burglar - dubbed the Waipawa Prowler - has been active for several weeks in and around the township and is suspected of thefts from sheds and garages, where tools, clothing and shoes have been taken.

Burglaries were reported at two addresses in Collins St, Waipawa about 6.30am on Saturday.