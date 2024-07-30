The council has achieved more than 95% “done and dusted” by the deadline of June 30 and is on track to complete the balance of rapid recovery repairs in the next eight weeks, made possible by a funding extension confirmed by NZTA in late May.

The council has worked closely with NZTA at both a local and regional level.

From left Central Hawke’s Bay District Council Councillor Kate Taylor; Mayor Alex Walker; Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd; council chief executive Doug Tate and Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick visiting Makaroro Bridge in Wakarara.

Taylor, who represents Central Hawke’s Bay on the regional transport committee, said it takes strong relationships to get massive programmes like this to run smoothly.

“I am proud of how the collective voice of Hawke’s Bay has kept our needs front of mind for both NZTA and government.”

Local MPs Mike Butterick and Catherine Wedd travelled to the district to see the progress made in repairing two major bridges – Makaroro and Douglas Cutting – and plans for restoring access to Fletcher’s Crossing Bridge.

They repeated their commitment to infrastructure and the primary sector economy and said they were pleased to spend time on the ground with the farmers and residents.

“It is great to see our rural communities in Central Hawke’s Bay connected again more than 16 months since the cyclone,” said Wedd.

“It has been challenging for our rural communities and it was good to be on the ground to see the progress being made. Our government is committed to investing in infrastructure and driving productivity in our region.”

Mayor Alex Walker points to examples such as landowner Craig Preston, who provided a temporary overland track across his property that was critical to the successful repair of Douglas Cutting Bridge. He also swung into action to restore access after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Walker said the challenge of meeting the funding deadline, combined with the urgency to reconnect local communities, was a driving force in getting this work done quickly and efficiently.

“The Wakarara community, after months of isolation last year, now has two new bridges nearly complete, and strengthening on a third with weight restrictions being lifted this week.

“But it doesn’t stop here. We still have huge amounts of work to do on structural repairs – slips, bridges, and drainage in particular – as well as the catch-ups in sealing, gravel, and surface rehabilitation committed to in the three year plan with increased rates contribution.

“Additionally, we need to work through the business case with government, on how they can support us with the remaining $129m of unfunded recovery work.”

Wedd said: “Our government confirmed the indicative regional breakdown of North Island weather event funding for state highway recovery projects funded through Budget 2024, and we are investing $50m in local road response to enable Gisborne District Council and Hastings District Council to continue critical response work across their districts.”



