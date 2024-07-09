Rural areas also continue to be targeted with thefts of tools and fuel from sheds.

Anyone with information about these thefts or the whereabouts of stolen goods can contact Police on the non-emergency hotline, phone 105.

Pedestrian crossing raised

As part of the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s work to restore vehicle access to Harker Street Waipawa, the contractor will be raising the existing pedestrian crossing near Waipawa School.

The new raised crossing aims to help slow traffic accessing Harker Street and improve safety for children and pedestrians accessing the school and recreational facilities.

The work will be completed during school holidays to minimise disruption and is expected to be completed by Friday, July 12.

Traffic management will be in place and access may be restricted to one lane at times. The southern end of Harker Street and under bridge remains closed to pedestrians and cyclists.

Planting day to raise funds

The public is invited to help plant 3000 native plants along the Pōrangahau Stream in Takapau.

Support this Takapau School fundraiser and be part of this initiative, made possible through the collaboration of Tukituki Land Care, Silver Fern Farms, Centralines, Biodiversity Hawke’s Bay, and the Maharakeke and Porangahau Catchment Group (WOWMAP).

This project aims to get the community together and raise awareness of environmental conservation.

With pre-dug holes, morning tea provided by Takapau School and BBQ provided by Silver Fern Farms you don’t want to miss this great fundraiser and community event.

Bring gardening gloves, sturdy footwear, water bottle and a spade.

For more information and RSVP, head to www.tukitukilandcare.org/upcomingevents.

Daily weight restriction removed

The Patangata Bridge daily 3,500 kg weight restriction in place between 10 am-2 pm has been removed, but the current 44,000 kg weight restriction applies at all times.

Further weight restrictions will be required to continue repairs to this 100-year-old bridge but the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council will advise of these details in advance once they are confirmed.



